InMed Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of BayMedica Creating a Market Leader in the Manufacturing of Rare Cannabinoids

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“InMed” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INM), a leader in the manufacturing and clinical development of rare cannabinoids, today announced that they have completed the previously announced acquisition of BayMedica Inc. (“BayMedica”), a private company based in the US specializing in the manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness sector.

Eric A. Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer of InMed, stated, “We are delighted to close this acquisition and welcome everyone at BayMedica to the InMed team. In the next several weeks, we will focus on corporate integration, exploring our combined manufacturing know-how and looking to accelerate revenue growth. BayMedica brings significant expertise and will help strengthen our pharmaceutical drug development efforts as well as position the Company to become a global leader in the manufacturing of rare cannabinoids.”

Shane Johnson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of BayMedica, stated, “We are very pleased to finalize this transaction and join forces with InMed. Together we have the capabilities and resources to accelerate our commercial initiatives and expedite the launch of several new cannabinoids products in the consumer health and wellness sector. The combined technologies in rare cannabinoid manufacturing, including synthetic biology, chemical synthesis and enzymatic biotransformation (IntegraSyn), establishes us as a leader in the field.”

Acquisition overview and amended transaction terms: InMed acquired 100% of BayMedica in exchange for 2.05 million InMed common shares issued to BayMedica’s equity and convertible debt holders, subject to a six-month contractual hold period. The previously announced issuance of Series A and Series B warrants to acquire 1.6 million common shares was replaced with a cash component of US$1 million. The entirety of this cash consideration will be held in escrow, subject to cancellation, to satisfy certain potential post-closing indemnification and other claims that InMed may have under the definitive agreement in the six- and twelve-month periods following the closing.

