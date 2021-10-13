Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Announces Closing of $35 Million Underwritten Public Offering

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that on October 12, 2021, it closed its previously announced underwritten public offering of 14,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company and warrants to purchase up to 14,000,000 ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $2.50 per share and accompanying warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of $3.10 per share, are immediately exercisable and will expire three and one-half years from the date of issuance. The Company granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,100,000 ordinary shares and/or warrants to purchase additional 2,100,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. On October 11, 2021 the underwriter exercised its option to purchase additional warrants to purchase up to 2,100,000 ordinary shares.

The gross proceeds of the offering were approximately $35 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses and excluding the exercise of any warrants and the underwriter’s option to purchase additional securities.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-236193) relating to the securities being offered was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on January 31, 2020, and became effective on February 12, 2020. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus that form a part of the shelf registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the public offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website, located at www.sec.gov . Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by email at placements@hcwco.com or by phone at (212) 856-5711.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.