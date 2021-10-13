checkAd

Hamilton Thorne Equity Grants Under Its Long-Term Equity Incentive Plan

BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V:HTL), a leading provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets, today announced that it has issued incentive stock option (ISO) and restricted share unit (RSU) grants covering a total of 580,457 common shares under its 2019 Long-Term Equity Incentive Plan, including a grant of 270,457 RSUs and 150,000 ISOs to officers of Hamilton Thorne and its subsidiaries. The ISOs vest over 4 years, have an exercise price of CDN$1.91, and a 10-year expiry. The RSUs vest 135,228 immediately while the balance vests over a period of up to three years.

About Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (www.hamiltonthorne.ltd)

Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. Hamilton Thorne markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Planer, IVFtech, Embryotech Laboratories, and Tek-Event brands, through its growing sales force and distributors worldwide. Hamilton Thorne’s customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

David Wolf, President & CEO
Hamilton Thorne Ltd.
978-921-2050
ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd 		Michael Bruns, CFO
Hamilton Thorne Ltd.
978-921-2050
ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd 		Glen Akselrod
Bristol Investor Relations
905-326-1888
glen@bristolir.com




