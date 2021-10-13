checkAd

Wolfden Update on Pickett Mt. Rezoning

Autor: Accesswire
13.10.2021, 22:55  |   |   |   

THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (TSXV:WLF) ("Wolfden" or the "Company") announces that it has withdrawn its application to rezone a 646 acre portion of its 7,145 acre Pickett Mt. Project in Northern …

THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (TSXV:WLF) ("Wolfden" or the "Company") announces that it has withdrawn its application to rezone a 646 acre portion of its 7,145 acre Pickett Mt. Project in Northern Maine at an online meeting today of the Maine Land Use Planning Commission (LUPC). The withdrawal will allow the Company the time required to amend its application for an approval by the LUPC.

Foto: Accesswire

"Although this is a temporary setback and will draw some negative criticism on the future of mining in Maine, the Company is confident it has an approach and path forward for submitting a new application," stated Ron Little, President and CEO for Wolfden. "The project represents one of the greenest mine designs in the world, will generate 303 jobs per year, generate over $697M in economic output to the State, and continues to receive tremendous support from local and regional communities."

The Company is the first to test the rezoning process for mining, in an unorganized territory (remote area) where current legislation sets up a structure that contemplates a rezoning approval by the LUPC based on preliminary designs and preliminary studies (similar to a Preliminary Economic Assessment). Wolfden has completed this and submitted additional technical information in response to requests by the LUPC. The additional information related mostly to mineral processing, tailings designs, and water management, project components that will be informed by the full feasibility and baseline studies required as part of the permitting process before the Department of Environmental Protection. The experience gained to date, and the challenge of having to work with two independent agencies, in a two stage mine permitting process, better positions the Company to revise its rezoning application.

About Wolfden

Wolfden is an exploration and development company focused on high-margin metallic mineral deposits including base, precious and strategic metals in North America. Its wholly owned Pickett Mountain Project is one of the highest-grade polymetallic projects in North America (Zn, Pb, Cu, Ag, Au) as detailed in a Preliminary Economic Assessment date September 14, 2020. In addition, the company is expanding its advance stage nickel sulphide projects in Manitoba (Rice Island and Nickel Island) where NI43-101 compliant reports are being completed, and silver projects in New Brunswick.

Seite 1 von 3
Wolfden Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wolfden Update on Pickett Mt. Rezoning THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (TSXV:WLF) ("Wolfden" or the "Company") announces that it has withdrawn its application to rezone a 646 acre portion of its 7,145 acre Pickett Mt. Project in Northern …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Harness The Power To Change Your Life; Yager Training Shares How Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) ...
Love Pharma Inc., Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Progress on Worldwide Commercial ...
Electrovaya Announces Strategic Supply Agreement with Vicinity Motor Corp. for Lithium Battery ...
Apollo Endosurgery Announces Pricing of $65 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Vertical Exploration Secures 100% Ownership of the St-Onge Wollastonite Project
Anaconda Mining Reports Q3 Production Results and Announces Updated Mineral Reserve and Resource ...
Northern Dynasty: Pebble Partnership Asks Court to Enforce Speedy Action by the EPA in its Response ...
Completion of Patents to International Markets
Pelangio Exploration Provides Update On Exploration Activities in Ghana and Canada
Titel
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Xphyto Announces Engagement of Consultants for Marketing and Promotional Activities
MorphoSys' Licensing Partner Roche Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Gantenerumab in ...
Jackpot Digital’s Plan of Arrangement Receives Final Court Approval and Jackpot Sets Record Date ...
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.10.21Wolfden Update on Pickett Mt. Rezoning
Accesswire | Analysen