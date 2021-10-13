Wolfden Update on Pickett Mt. Rezoning

THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (TSXV:WLF) ("Wolfden" or the "Company") announces that it has withdrawn its application to rezone a 646 acre portion of its 7,145 acre Pickett Mt. Project in Northern …

THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (TSXV:WLF) (" Wolfden " or the " Company ") announces that it has withdrawn its application to rezone a 646 acre portion of its 7,145 acre Pickett Mt. Project in Northern Maine at an online meeting today of the Maine Land Use Planning Commission (LUPC). The withdrawal will allow the Company the time required to amend its application for an approval by the LUPC.

"Although this is a temporary setback and will draw some negative criticism on the future of mining in Maine, the Company is confident it has an approach and path forward for submitting a new application," stated Ron Little, President and CEO for Wolfden. "The project represents one of the greenest mine designs in the world, will generate 303 jobs per year, generate over $697M in economic output to the State, and continues to receive tremendous support from local and regional communities."

The Company is the first to test the rezoning process for mining, in an unorganized territory (remote area) where current legislation sets up a structure that contemplates a rezoning approval by the LUPC based on preliminary designs and preliminary studies (similar to a Preliminary Economic Assessment). Wolfden has completed this and submitted additional technical information in response to requests by the LUPC. The additional information related mostly to mineral processing, tailings designs, and water management, project components that will be informed by the full feasibility and baseline studies required as part of the permitting process before the Department of Environmental Protection. The experience gained to date, and the challenge of having to work with two independent agencies, in a two stage mine permitting process, better positions the Company to revise its rezoning application.

About Wolfden

Wolfden is an exploration and development company focused on high-margin metallic mineral deposits including base, precious and strategic metals in North America. Its wholly owned Pickett Mountain Project is one of the highest-grade polymetallic projects in North America (Zn, Pb, Cu, Ag, Au) as detailed in a Preliminary Economic Assessment date September 14, 2020. In addition, the company is expanding its advance stage nickel sulphide projects in Manitoba (Rice Island and Nickel Island) where NI43-101 compliant reports are being completed, and silver projects in New Brunswick.