Power Integrations to Release Third-Quarter Financial Results on October 28

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) will release its third-quarter financial results after market hours on Thursday, October 28, 2021, and will host a conference call that day beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time.

Members of the investment community can register for the call by visiting the following link: https://conferencingportals.com/event/iobnvsok. Live and archived audio webcasts of the conference call will be available on the company’s website at https://investors.power.com.