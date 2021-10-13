checkAd

Kosmos Energy Acquires Additional Ghana Interests for $550 Million

Kosmos Energy (NYSE/LSE: KOS) (“Kosmos” or the “Company”) announced today that it has acquired an additional 18.0% interest in the Jubilee field and an additional 11.0% interest in the TEN fields in Ghana from Occidental Petroleum (“OXY”) for a purchase price of $550 million with an effective date of April 1, 2021. Consideration due to OXY at completion was approximately $460 million after taking into account closing adjustments.

Key Highlights

  • Accelerates Kosmos’ strategic delivery
    • Delivers near-term cash generation from high-margin oil with the acquired assets expected to generate ~$1 billion of free cash flow by year-end 2026 at $65/barrel Brent
    • Underpins transition to balanced oil and gas portfolio
  • Acquiring assets at a compelling valuation
    • 2P reserves expected to deliver ~3x purchase price at $65/barrel Brent
    • Simplified partnership with the aligned objective to maximize the value of the assets
    • Limited integration risk or incremental G&A costs
  • Highly accretive across all key metrics
    • Attractive acquisition price drives significant net asset value accretion
    • Cash consideration equivalent to ~1.4x 2022E EBITDAX of the assets being acquired at $65/barrel Brent
    • Expected payback of less than 3 years at $65/barrel Brent
    • Resilient at lower oil prices with all key metrics accretive at $45/barrel Brent
  • Enhances free cash flow and accelerates de-leveraging
    • Significant free cash flow generation expected to accelerate de-leveraging (targeting less than 2.0x net debt/EBITDAX by year-end 2022 at $65/barrel Brent) and fund remaining Tortue capital expenditure to first gas
  • Supports Kosmos’ ESG agenda
    • Growing investment in Africa aligned with Kosmos’ objective to support the “Just Transition” and deliver tangible economic and social benefits in Ghana
    • Partnership working to drive down CO2 emissions and enabling development of gas resources to provide lower cost, lower carbon power

Andrew G. Inglis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kosmos said: “This is a compelling transaction for Kosmos that accelerates our strategic delivery and is expected to provide long-term sustainable cash flow from fields where we have a deep understanding of the value and future upside.

