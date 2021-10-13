Travere Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that on October 10, 2021, the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted inducement equity grants covering an aggregate of 74,900 shares of its common stock to eleven new employees, consisting of inducement stock options to purchase an aggregate of 62,100 shares of common stock and inducement restricted stock units, or RSUs, covering an aggregate of 12,800 shares of its common stock. These inducement stock options and inducement RSUs are subject to the terms of Travere’s 2018 Equity Incentive Plan (“2018 Plan”), but were granted outside of the 2018 Plan and were granted as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Travere in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



The stock options have an exercise price of $26.09 per share, the closing price of Travere’s common stock on the next trading day following the date of grant, are non-qualified stock options, have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 75% of the shares vesting in equal monthly installments over the following 36 months, subject to the new employee’s continued service relationship with Travere through the applicable vesting dates.