Parsons Positioned to Prime the U.S. Air Force’s Future Air Operations Center (AOC)

Given Parsons’ operational agility, customer-focused approach, deep understanding of the AOC and all-domain command and control requirements, and success on prior contracts and recent wins, the company is exceptionally positioned to partner with the Air Force on executing their future vision for AOC-WS.

CENTREVILLE, Va., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that it will lead an industry team in pursuit of a potential five-year effort to partner with the U.S. Air Force to sustain the 10.1 baseline system and assist in the application transformation of the next generation Air Operations Center – Weapons System (AOC – WS).

“If selected, we will closely partner with the Air Force to ensure a continuity of operations that delivers value and mission-success for the warfighter, while empowering the success of Kessel Run,” said Paul Decker, president of Parsons’ defense and intelligence business. “Our mission-focus, customer-first approach guarantees that we never forget who we’re working for. And as a company, we embody the partnership, flexibility, and agility that our Department of Defense customers require for future operations.”

The AOC-WS is a system of systems that incorporates third-party software applications to exercise the command and control (C2) of joint Air Forces, including planning, directing, and assessing air, space, and cyberspace operations; air defense; airspace control; and coordination of the service’s space and mission assets. The AOC-WS mission also includes C2 of joint theater air and missile defense; pre-planned, dynamic, and time-sensitive multi-domain target engagement operations; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations management.

“Having delivered mission success on numerous Air Force programs, if selected, we will continue to be the trusted and collaborative partner that this critical customer has relied upon for decades,” said Decker.

Within the past six months, Parsons has served as the prime contractor, and won, several large, complex, efforts for the Department of Defense, including: U.S. Air Forces in Europe’s air base air defense ($953 million); the Missile Defense Agency’s TEAMS-Next layered defense focus ($2.2 billion); and the Intelligence Community’s requirement for professional services that advance global cyber and intelligence technologies for C5ISR, exercise, operations, and information services ($618 million).