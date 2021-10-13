checkAd

Parsons Positioned to Prime the U.S. Air Force’s Future Air Operations Center (AOC)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 23:00  |  33   |   |   

CENTREVILLE, Va., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that it will lead an industry team in pursuit of a potential five-year effort to partner with the U.S. Air Force to sustain the 10.1 baseline system and assist in the application transformation of the next generation Air Operations Center – Weapons System (AOC – WS).

Given Parsons’ operational agility, customer-focused approach, deep understanding of the AOC and all-domain command and control requirements, and success on prior contracts and recent wins, the company is exceptionally positioned to partner with the Air Force on executing their future vision for AOC-WS.

“If selected, we will closely partner with the Air Force to ensure a continuity of operations that delivers value and mission-success for the warfighter, while empowering the success of Kessel Run,” said Paul Decker, president of Parsons’ defense and intelligence business. “Our mission-focus, customer-first approach guarantees that we never forget who we’re working for. And as a company, we embody the partnership, flexibility, and agility that our Department of Defense customers require for future operations.”

The AOC-WS is a system of systems that incorporates third-party software applications to exercise the command and control (C2) of joint Air Forces, including planning, directing, and assessing air, space, and cyberspace operations; air defense; airspace control; and coordination of the service’s space and mission assets. The AOC-WS mission also includes C2 of joint theater air and missile defense; pre-planned, dynamic, and time-sensitive multi-domain target engagement operations; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations management.

“Having delivered mission success on numerous Air Force programs, if selected, we will continue to be the trusted and collaborative partner that this critical customer has relied upon for decades,” said Decker.

Within the past six months, Parsons has served as the prime contractor, and won, several large, complex, efforts for the Department of Defense, including: U.S. Air Forces in Europe’s air base air defense ($953 million); the Missile Defense Agency’s TEAMS-Next layered defense focus ($2.2 billion); and the Intelligence Community’s requirement for professional services that advance global cyber and intelligence technologies for C5ISR, exercise, operations, and information services ($618 million).

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Parsons Positioned to Prime the U.S. Air Force’s Future Air Operations Center (AOC) CENTREVILLE, Va., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that it will lead an industry team in pursuit of a potential five-year effort to partner with the U.S. Air Force to sustain the 10.1 baseline system …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and Better Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Registration Statement ...
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Element Fleet Management collaborates with industry leaders ChargePoint and WEX to provide access ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Hyloris Acquires Breakthrough, Patented Technology to Develop and Market Aspirin IV in the U.S. in ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Production Update and Narrowing of Production Guidance Range for ...
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Principal Real Estate Investors Announce Joint Venture to ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...