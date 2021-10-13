checkAd

AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 23:02  |  88   |   |   

Further enhancing and diversifying AGF’s independent directors’ collective expertise

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blake Goldring, Executive Chairman of AGF Management Limited (AGF) (TSX:AGF.B) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Clarke to the AGF Board of Directors effective January 3, 2022.

Ian Clarke is the Chief Financial Officer for Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) including responsibility for the GTAA’s Commercial & Business Partnerships, Strategy and Business Analytics business units and brings more than 35 years across diverse sectors to AGF’s Board. Photo accompanying this announcement is available here.

“Ian is an accomplished leader bringing to our Board a wealth of unique experiences in strategic planning, business operations, risk management assessment and corporate transactions that complement the experiences of our current Directors,” said Goldring.

Prior to joining GTAA as Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Clarke served as a GTAA board member for five years and had been the Chief Financial Officer, Business Development at Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment Ltd. (“MLSE”), one of many roles he held over his 26 years with them. During his tenure at MLSE, Mr. Clarke was responsible for finance, administration, regulatory filings, collective bargaining negotiations, bond and loan restructuring, leading the financial due diligence and tax structuring of the Toronto Raptors and Air Canada Centre acquisition by Maple Leaf Gardens Ltd. as well as negotiated the acquisition of the Toronto FC expansion and led the development of BMO Field and Maple Leaf Square.

Mr. Clarke was previously a board member for the Toronto Foundation for nine years and a board member for 10 years at St. Michael’s Hospital. He is a Chartered Accountant and holds an Institute of Corporate Directors, Director designation (ICD.D). Mr. Clarke also led 10 volunteer missions to New Orleans, Jamaica and Kenya, building three schools, 14 homes and raising over $1 million.

“Ian’s insights will be instrumental in advancing our growth initiatives, and I am personally impressed by his significant commitments and contributions to community building and charitable work,” added Goldring.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With over $41 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 700,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

Media Contact
Amanda Marchment
Director, Corporate Communications
416-865-4160
amanda.marchment@agf.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c8f9a27-feb9-4892 ...





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors Further enhancing and diversifying AGF’s independent directors’ collective expertiseTORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Blake Goldring, Executive Chairman of AGF Management Limited (AGF) (TSX:AGF.B) is pleased to announce the appointment of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and Better Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Registration Statement ...
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Element Fleet Management collaborates with industry leaders ChargePoint and WEX to provide access ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Hyloris Acquires Breakthrough, Patented Technology to Develop and Market Aspirin IV in the U.S. in ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Production Update and Narrowing of Production Guidance Range for ...
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Principal Real Estate Investors Announce Joint Venture to ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...