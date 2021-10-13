checkAd

ROHM’s Latest Generation of Dual MOSFETs Delivering Class-Leading Low ON Resistance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 23:00  |  39   |   |   

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced the QH8Mx5/SH8Mx5 series of dual-MOSFET products (N-channel + P-channel) featuring ±40V/±60V withstand voltages. The devices are ideal for driving motors in base stations (cooling fans) and industrial applications, such as factory automation equipment requiring 24V input.

In recent years, MOSFETs have become increasingly required to ensure sufficient margin against voltage fluctuations by providing 40V and 60V withstand voltages to support the 24V input required for motors used in industrial equipment and base stations. Furthermore, MOSFETs are expected to deliver higher speed switching, together with lower ON resistance, to further improve the efficiency and miniaturization of motors.

In response, ROHM developed its sixth generation 40V/60V MOSFETs utilizing the latest precision processes for N-channel MOSFETs, following the release of the latest generation P-channel MOSFETs announced in late 2020. This combination allows ROHM to provide class-leading dual N-channel + P-channel MOSFETs that deliver the ±40V/±60V withstand voltage required for 24V input. Moreover, the company developed also the +40V/+60V QH8Kxx/SH8Kxx (N-channel + N‑channel) series to support a wider range of needs. In total, ROHM offers 12 models of N-channel + P-channel and N-channel + N-channel devices.

The QH8Mx5/SH8Mx5 series utilizes original latest processes to achieve class leading lower ON resistance, 61% lower than the P-channel MOSFETs in dual MOSFET products in the ±40V class. This contributes to significantly lower power consumption in a variety of applications. Furthermore, integrating two devices into a single package contributes to miniaturizing applications by reducing mounting area and decreases the workload required for component selection (combining N-channel and P-channel).

Next, ROHM will continue to expand the lineup to include 100V and 150V products for industrial equipment that demands higher voltages, contributing to the market requirements for lower power consumption and size reduction of a wide variety of applications.

Application Examples

  • Fan motors for base stations and industrial equipment (i.e., factory automation, robots)
  • Fan motors for large-scale consumer devices

For the full product lineup, please visit www.rohm.com

Attachments 

CONTACT: Travis Moench
ROHM Semiconductor
858.625.3600
tmoench@rohmsemiconductor.com

Heather Savage
BWW Communications
720.295.0260
heather.savage@bwwcomms.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ROHM’s Latest Generation of Dual MOSFETs Delivering Class-Leading Low ON Resistance Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ROHM Semiconductor today announced the QH8Mx5/SH8Mx5 series of dual-MOSFET products (N-channel + P-channel) featuring ±40V/±60V withstand voltages. The devices are ideal for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and Better Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Registration Statement ...
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Element Fleet Management collaborates with industry leaders ChargePoint and WEX to provide access ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Hyloris Acquires Breakthrough, Patented Technology to Develop and Market Aspirin IV in the U.S. in ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Production Update and Narrowing of Production Guidance Range for ...
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Principal Real Estate Investors Announce Joint Venture to ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...