SmartFinancial Sets Dates for Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial") (NASDAQ:SMBK) announces details for the release of its results for the Third Quarter of 2021.



SmartFinancial plans to issue its earnings release for the third quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, and will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 20, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (844) 200-6205 or (646) 904-5544 and enter the confirmation number, 289025. A replay of the conference call will be available through December 22, 2021, by dialing (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 and entering the confirmation number, 781192.