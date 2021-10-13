checkAd

Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

  • FTG achieved a third sequential quarter of increased bookings as the aerospace industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Third quarter bookings are up 7% over Q2 2021 and up 28% over Q4 2020.
  • FTG increased net cash on the balance sheet to $17.1M, an increase of $2.3M in Q3 2021 again showing the cash generating nature of the business. Over the past 21 months, during the pandemic, FTG has generated $13M in Free Cash Flow, after investments in R&D and capital equipment.
  • FTG received forgiveness of USD 1.3M, being the residual of US Paycheck Protection Program funds received by our US operations as a result of FTG maintaining our workforce for the required period of time.
  • FTG was approved for an additional $0.7M in Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) in the quarter which we used to help maintain our workforce in the face of revenue reductions due to COVID-19.
  • Extended the existing $20M USD committed credit facility with our primary lender to July 2026 with improved financial terms.

Third Quarter Results: (three months ended September 3, 2021 compared with three months ended August 28, 2020)

  Q3 2021
 		  Q3 2020
 		 
Sales $19,738,000   $24,364,000  
     
Gross Margin   3,796,000     6,722,000  
Gross Margin (%)   19.2%     27.6%  
     
Operating Earnings (1):   477,000     3,600,000  
     
• R&D Investment   1,225,000     1,302,000  
• R&D Tax Credits   (159,000)     (195,000)  
• Foreign Exchange (Gain) Loss   (423,000)     1,011,000  
• Amortization of Intangibles   51,000     94,000  
• Forgiveness of debt   (1,668,000)     -  
     
Net Earnings before Tax   1,451,000     1,388,000  
     
• Income Tax   703,000     773,000  
• Non-controlling Interests   (26,000)     (30,000)  
     
Net Earnings After Tax $774,000   $645,000  
     
Earnings per share    
- basic $0.03   $0.03  
- diluted $0.03   $0.03  
     

Year-to-Date: (nine months ended September 3, 2021 compared with nine months ended August 28, 2020)

  YTD 2021
 		  YTD 2020
 		 
Sales $59,038,000   $75,724,000  
     
Gross Margin   12,886,000     19,356,000  
Gross Margin (%)   21.8%     25.6%  
     
Operating Earnings (1):   6,685,000     8,155,000  
     
• R&D Investment   4,112,000     3,966,000  
• R&D Tax Credits   (465,000)     (570,000)  
• Foreign Exchange Loss   739,000     596,000  
• Amortization of Intangibles   210,000     490,000  
• Impairment of Intangibles   -     1,145,000  
• Forgiveness of debt   (3,004,000)     -  
     
Net Earnings before Tax   2,089,000     2,528,000  
     
• Income Tax   1,779,000     2,544,000  
• Non-controlling Interests   (74,000)     (98,000)  
     
Net Earnings After Tax $384,000   $82,000  
     
Earnings per share    
- basic $0.01   $0.00  
- diluted $0.01   $0.00  
     

(1)   Operating Earnings is not a measure recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that this measure is important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating Operating Earnings may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.


Business Highlights

FTG accomplished many goals in Q3 2021 that continue to improve the Corporation and position it for the future, including:

  • Achieved a 1.06:1 book-to-bill ratio for Q3 2021. Increased bookings by 7% compared to Q2 2021, and by 28% compared to Q4 2020 as the Commercial aerospace industry moves into recovery.
  • FTG Aerospace Chatsworth has been awarded a $3.7M CAD after-market contract from the United States Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to provide electronic assemblies to retrofit airborne radar systems on various US defense aircraft.
  • Shipped first parts to a new customer for a bezel to be used on the new US T-7A trainer jet. Received first orders from a second customer for cockpit panels, also for the US trainer jet program.
  • The Averatek semi-additive circuit board manufacturing equipment in our Circuits Fredericksburg facility completed installation and was operational in Q2. Activities are underway with over 10 potential customers to develop this process to address future industry demands.
  • Subsequent to quarter end, FTG Circuits Chatsworth has been approved for USD 0.4M of funding from the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection (AMJP) program, which will be used to offset eligible employee compensation costs for a six-month period ending March 2022.
  • FTG Aerospace Chatsworth, which maintained an engineering office in Dallas-Fort Worth since the acquisition of Photo-Etch in 2016, will close this office by the end of 2021. Some employees will move to a work-from-home model, and some roles will move to the Chatsworth site in California. This will result in a $200K reduction in costs in 2022 and beyond.

Overall for FTG, sales decreased by $4.6M or 19% from $24.4M in Q3 2020 to $19.7M in Q3 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted commercial aerospace activity as well as the weaker US dollar has negatively impacted sales reported in Canadian currency. The average exchange rate for Q3 2021 was $1.25 as compared to $1.34 for Q3 2020. This represents approximately a $1.6M negative impact on sales in the quarter compared to Q3 last year. On a year-to-date basis, sales were $59.0M compared to $75.7M for the same period last year. The drop is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, timing on Simulator related orders and the year-to-date foreign exchange impact.

The Circuits Segment sales were down $2.6M or 17% from $15.7M in Q3 2020 to $13.1M in Q3 2021. All sites were down but the largest decline was seen in the Circuits Toronto plant which is more heavily exposed to the Commercial Aerospace market. On a year-to-date basis, net sales were $38.1M as compared to $51.7M for the prior year period.

For the Aerospace Segment, sales were down $2.0M or 24% from $8.7M in Q3 2020 to $6.6M in Q3 2021. Simulator related sales were down $2.8M in Q3 2021, which was partially mitigated by the continued strength in military business, which is primarily executed at the FTG Chatsworth site. On a year-to-date basis, net sales were $21.0M as compared to $24.0M for the prior year period.

Gross margins in Q3 2021 were $3.8M or 19.2% compared to $6.7M or 27.6% in Q3 2021. The lower sales impacted the overall margin. The CEWS added $0.7M to gross margin or 3.3 percentage points (Q3 2020 – $0.7M or 2.9 percentage points). On a year-to-date basis, gross margin was $12.9M or 21.8% as compared to $19.4M or 25.6% for the comparable prior year period. The decline in gross margin is due to the lower level of sales, partially offset by CEWS of $2.6M in 2021 as compared to $1.4M in 2020.

Trailing Twelve Month (TTM) earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for FTG was $11.3M. Lower sales, unfavourable foreign exchange impact and some operational challenges in Circuits Chatsworth, were partially offset by wage subsidies in Canada and the PPP forgiveness in the US.

The following table reconciles net earnings to EBITDA(2) for the quarter and the trailing 12 months ended September 3, 2021.

  Trailing 12 Months
   
Net earnings to equity holders of FTG   1,693,000
Add:  
Interest, accretion   640,000
Income taxes   2,619,000
Depreciation/Amortization Stock Comp./Impairment   6,380,000
   
EBITDA $11,332,000

(2)   EBITDA are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that these measures are important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.


Net earnings after tax at FTG in Q3 2021 was $0.8M or $0.03 per diluted share compared to $0.6M or $0.03 per diluted share in Q3 2020. Revenues were reduced due to the decline in the Commercial Aerospace market as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the weaker US dollar. In Q3 2021, the average FX rate was 1.25 as compared to 1.34 in Q3 2020. The reduction in sales in Q3 2021 is offset by $1.6M of debt forgiveness, whereas Q3 2020 had no debt forgiveness. For the year-to-date period, FTG incurred a net earnings of $0.4M or $0.01 per share as compared to a net earnings of $0.1M or $0.00 per share for the comparable period of 2020. Apart from the reduction in sales, the 2021 year-to-date period included $3.0M of debt forgiveness, whereas the prior year period included $1.1M of impairment of intangible assets.

The Circuits Segment net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs was $1.6M in Q3 2021 compared to $1.1M in Q3 2020. Segment profitability was negatively impacted by lower sales and operational issues at the Chatsworth site. We are addressing the operational issues at Chatsworth through continuous improvement initiatives and investment in capital equipment. PPP debt forgiveness of $1.6M helped offset reduced sales and operational issues.

The Aerospace net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs in the quarter was $0.3M in Q3 2021 versus $1.1M in Q3 2020. Segment profitability was negatively impacted by lower sales and the weaker US dollar.

As at September 3, 2021, the Corporation’s net working capital was $40.5M, compared to $39.4M at year-end in 2020.

Net cash at the end of Q3 2021 was $17.1M compared to net cash of $12.6M at the end of 2020.

The Corporation will host a live conference call on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 8:30am (Eastern) to discuss the results of Q3 2021.

Anyone wishing to participate in the call should dial 647-427-2311 or 1-866-521-4909 and identify that you are calling to participate in the FTG conference call. The Chairperson is Mr. Brad Bourne. A replay of the call will be available until November 14, 2021 and will be available on the FTG website at www.ftgcorp.com. The number to call for a rebroadcast is 416-621-4642 or 1-800-585-8367, Conference ID 6469182.        

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

FTG Aerospace manufactures and repairs illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fort Worth, Texas and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG’s operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation’s industry, generally. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information please contact:        

Bradley C. Bourne, President and CEO
Firan Technology Group Corporation
Tel: (416) 299-4000 x314
bradbourne@ftgcorp.com

Jamie Crichton, Vice President and CFO
Firan Technology Group Corporation
Tel: (416) 299-4000 x264
jamiecrichton@ftgcorp.com

Additional information can be found at the Corporation’s website www.ftgcorp.com


FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION    
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position  
           
(Unaudited)   September 3, November 30,
(in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2021 2020
ASSETS      
Current assets    
Cash and cash equivalents 19,547 19,032
Accounts receivable 13,809 16,795
Contract assets 533 985
Inventories   17,598 19,304
Prepaid expenses and other 5,168 3,363
        56,655 59,479
Non-current assets    
Plant and equipment, net 11,142 12,640
Right-of-use assets 10,806 12,130
Investment tax credits recoverable 539 1,359
Intangible and other assets, net 824 1,068
Total assets   79,966 86,676
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY    
Current liabilities    
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 11,715 13,904
Provisions   571 885
Contract liabilities 409 388
Current portion of bank debt 884 2,931
Current portion of lease liabilities 1,753 1,810
Income tax payable 830 155
        16,162 20,073
Non-current liabilities    
Bank debt   1,543 3,464
Lease liabilities 9,588 10,659
Deferred tax payable 760 1,192
Total liabilities 28,053 35,388
Equity      
Retained earnings 19,519 19,135
Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,291 958
        20,810 20,093
Share capital    
  Common Shares 21,881 21,881
Contributed surplus 8,329 8,303
Total equity attributable to FTG's shareholders 51,020 50,277
Non-controlling interest 893 1,011
Total equity 51,913 51,288
Total liabilities and equity 79,966 86,676
           


FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION              
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss)            
                   
      Three months ended
   Nine months ended
(Unaudited) September 3,   August 28,   September 3,   August 28,
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2021   2020   2021   2020
                   
Sales     19,738       24,364       59,038       75,724  
                   
Cost of sales              
Cost of sales   14,540       16,203       41,898       52,080  
Depreciation of plant and equipment   1,028       1,048       3,142       3,111  
Depreciation of right-of-use assets   374       391       1,112       1,177  
Total cost of sales   15,942       17,642       46,152       56,368  
Gross margin   3,796       6,722       12,886       19,356  
                   
Expenses              
Selling, general and administrative   3,144       2,827       8,494       10,314  
Research and development costs   1,225       1,302       4,112       3,966  
Recovery of investment tax credits   (159 )     (195 )     (465 )     (570 )
Depreciation of plant and equipment   60       62       185       162  
Depreciation of right-of-use assets   17       12       51       37  
Amortization of intangible assets   51       94       210       490  
Interest expense on bank debt, net   14       61       81       159  
Accretion on lease liabilities   120       139       368       417  
Stock based compensation   (36 )     21       26       112  
Foreign exchange loss   (423 )     1,011       739       596  
Forgiveness of debt   (1,668 )     -       (3,004 )     -  
Impairment of intangible assets   -       -       -       1,145  
Total expenses   2,345       5,334       10,797       16,828  
                   
Earnings before income taxes   1,451       1,388       2,089       2,528  
                   
Current income tax expense   670       734       1,685       2,429  
Deferred income tax expense   33       39       94       115  
Total income tax expense   703       773       1,779       2,544  
                   
Net earnings (loss)   748       615       310       (16 )
                   
Attributable to:              
Non-controlling interest   (26 )     (30 )     (74 )     (98 )
Equity holders of FTG   774       645       384       82  
                   
Earnings (loss) per share, attributable to the equity holders of FTG              
Basic $ 0.03     $ 0.03     $ 0.02     $ 0.00  
Diluted $ 0.03     $ 0.03     $ 0.02     $ 0.00  
                   


FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION                  
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)              
                       
         Three months ended
   Nine months ended  
(Unaudited)   September 3,   August 28,   September 3,   August 28,  
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)    2021     2020     2021     2020   
                       
Net earnings (loss)   $ 748     $ 615     $ 310     $ (16 )  
                       
Other comprehensive earnings (loss) to be reclassified to                  
  net earnings (loss) in subsequent periods:                  
                       
  Change in foreign currency translation adjustments   $ 862     $ (1,071 )   $ (645 )   $ (305 )  
  Net gain (loss) on valuation of derivative financial instruments                  
    designated as cash flow hedges   $ (2,511 )   $ 4,117     $ 1,246     $ 3,257    
  Deferred income taxes on net gain (loss) on valuation of                  
    derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges   $ 628     $ (1,030 )   $ (312 )   $ (814 )  
                       
        $ (1,021 )   $ 2,016     $ 289     $ 2,138    
                       
Total comprehensive income (loss)   $ (273 )   $ 2,631     $ 599     $ 2,122    
                       
Attributable to:                  
Equity holders of FTG   $ (247 )   $ 2,685     $ 756     $ 2,219    
Non-controlling interest   $ (26 )   $ (54 )   $ (157 )   $ (97 )  
                       


FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION                
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity            
                     
                     
Nine months ended September 3, 2021     Attributed to the equity holders of FTG        
            Accumulated        
            other   Non-    
(Unaudited) Common Preferred Retained Contributed comprehensive
 		      controlling Total  
(in thousands of Canadian dollars) shares shares earnings surplus income Total interest equity  
Balance, November 30, 2020   21,881     -   19,135   8,303     958     50,277     1,011     51,288    
Net loss   -     -   384   -     -     384     (74 )   310    
Stock-based compensation   -     -   -   26     -     26     -     26    
Other comprehensive income (loss)   -     -   -   -     333     333     (44 )   289    
Balance, September 3, 2021   21,881     -   19,519   8,329     1,291     51,020     893     51,913    
                     
Nine months ended August 28, 2020     Attributed to the equity holders of FTG        
            Accumulated        
            other   Non-    
(Unaudited) Common Preferred Retained Contributed comprehensive   controlling Total  
(in thousands of Canadian dollars) shares shares earnings surplus loss Total interest equity  
Balance, November 30, 2019 $ 19,323   $ 2,218 $ 17,745 $ 8,933   $ (1,554 ) $ 46,665   $ 1,094   $ 47,759    
Net (loss)   -     -   82   -     -     82     (98 )   (16 )  
Stock-based compensation   -     -   -   112     -     112     -     112    
Transfer from contributed surplus to share capital for                  
  PSU’s exercised   760         (760 )   -     -     -     -    
Common shares repurchase and issue on exercise                  
  of PSU's   (420 )   -   -   -     -     (420 )   -     (420 )  
Other comprehensive income (loss)   -     -   -   -     2,137     2,137     1     2,138    
Balance, August 28, 2020 $ 19,663   $ 2,218 $ 17,827 $ 8,285   $ 583   $ 48,576   $ 997   $ 49,573    


FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION                      
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows                
                       
           Three months ended
   Nine months ended
(Unaudited)   September 3,   August 28,   September 3,   August 28,
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)    2021     2020     2021     2020 
Net inflow (outflow) of cash related to the following:                
Operating activities                
Net income (loss)   $ 748     $ 615     $ 310     $ (16 )
Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents:                
Stock-based compensation     (36 )     21       26       112  
Loss on disposal of plant and equipment     -       -       1       6  
Effect of exchange rates on U.S. dollar bank debt     90       (415 )     (194 )     (217 )
Depreciation of plant and equipment     1,088       1,111       3,327       3,274  
Depreciation of right-of-use assets     390       403       1,162       1,214  
Amortization of intangible assets     51       94       210       490  
Amortization, other     9       17       35       28  
Impairment of intangible assets     -       -       -       1,145  
Investment tax credits/deferred income taxes     155       950       201       1,555  
Accretion on lease liabilities     120       139       368       417  
Forgiveness of debt     (1,668 )     -       (3,004 )     -  
Net change in non-cash operating working capital     708       434       2,578       3,030  
            1,655       3,369       5,020       11,038  
Investing activities                
Additions to plant and equipment     (956 )     (236 )     (1,951 )     (2,721 )
Recovery of contract and other costs     (2 )     11       20       60  
Additions to deferred financing costs     (54 )     -       (62 )     -  
            (1,012 )     (225 )     (1,993 )     (2,661 )
Net cash flow from operating and investing activities     643       3,144       3,027       8,377  
Financing activities                
Proceeds from bank debt     -       -       -       3,309  
Repayments of bank debt     (227 )     (514 )     (685 )     (1,552 )
Lease liability payments     (443 )     (448 )     (1,343 )     (1,360 )
Repurchase of common shares on exercise of PSU's     -       -       -       (420 )
            (670 )     (962 )     (2,028 )     (23 )
Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash flow     515       (730 )     (484 )     (291 )
Net (decrease) increase in cash flow     488       1,452       515       8,063  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period     19,059       14,258       19,032       7,647  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 19,547     $ 15,710     $ 19,547     $ 15,710  
                       
Disclosure of cash payments                
Payment for interest   $ 31     $ 46     $ 102     $ 155  
Payments for income taxes   $ 112     $ 18     $ 706     $ 1,136  
                       




Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2021. FTG achieved a third sequential quarter of increased bookings as the aerospace industry …

