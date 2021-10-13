checkAd

Osino Announces Strategic $5.5 Million Private Placement From Key Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 23:09  |  43   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osino Resources Corp. (TSXV:OSI) (FSE:RSR1) (OTCQB:OSIIF) ("Osino” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement offering led by current shareholder Pat DiCapo and the PowerOne Capital Group (the "Private Placement") and including Ross Beaty and management to raise gross proceeds of up to $5,500,000 through the sale of up to 5,000,000 units ("Units") of the Company at a price of $1.10 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, and each such whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share for a period of 22 months from closing of the Private Placement (the "Closing") at a price of $1.35 per Share.

Heye Daun, Osino’s President and CEO commented: “Pat DiCapo and PowerOne Capital have been strong supporters of Osino’s principals for over 10 years. Having been instrumental in the advancement and sale of our prior Namibian project, Otjikoto, to B2 Gold in 2011, and as a co-founding shareholder of Osino since 2016, we are delighted about this vote of confidence and together look forward to delivering the next chapter in Osino’s growth story.”

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for exploration and development of the Company's Twin Hills gold project in central Namibia, comprising drilling, assaying, technical studies, surface right acquisition and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The Company may pay a finder's fee in connection with the Private Placement to eligible finders, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws, consisting of: (i) a cash commission of up to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement; and (ii) a number of common share purchase warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") equal to up to 6% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Private Placement. Each Finder's Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $1.10 per Share for a period of 22 months from the date of Closing.

The Private Placement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and all Units and securities of the Company issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period from the Closing. The Private Placement will not result in the creation of a new control person of the Company.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Osino Announces Strategic $5.5 Million Private Placement From Key Shareholders VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Osino Resources Corp. (TSXV:OSI) (FSE:RSR1) (OTCQB:OSIIF) ("Osino” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement offering led by current …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and Better Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Registration Statement ...
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Element Fleet Management collaborates with industry leaders ChargePoint and WEX to provide access ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Hyloris Acquires Breakthrough, Patented Technology to Develop and Market Aspirin IV in the U.S. in ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Production Update and Narrowing of Production Guidance Range for ...
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Principal Real Estate Investors Announce Joint Venture to ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...