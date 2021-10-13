checkAd

SHL Holdings Ltd. Announces Sale of Equity Investment and Subsequent Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 23:15  |  33   |   |   

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHL Holdings Ltd. (“Company”) announced that it has successfully monetized its equity interest in Crown Global at an amount approximating its carrying value on the Company’s most recent liquidation basis financial statements. In addition, the Company also announced that a distribution of approximately $2.6 million or $0.03 per share, including the net proceeds, will be made to shareholders of record as of November 1, 2021. The distribution will be made on November 15, 2021.

About SHL Holdings Ltd.

SHL Holdings Ltd. (OTC: SYCRF) is a Bermuda-domiciled holding company. For additional information, please visit www.shlholdings.com.

Important Information

This press release contains statements about future results, plans and events that may constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws.  The Company cautions you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release.  In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "comfortable with," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology.  Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors described in the Company's liquidation basis financial statements posted on its website at www.shlholdings.com.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the effect of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Contacts
Scott Beinhacker
SHL Holdings Ltd.
(212) 478-3699
sbeinhacker@shlholdings.com 





Disclaimer

