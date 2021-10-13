checkAd

Personas Social Launches Subscription Services

Personas Social Incorporated (TSX.V: PRSN) (OTCQB: PKSLF) (the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the launch of its Subscription services.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has launched its Subscription services. The Company previously provided its users a pay-per-view video service. The new Subscription service now allows content creators to sell monthly recurring subscriptions to their content in addition to pay-per-view content. Also, content creators can now sell pictorial content in addition to video content. The Subscription services are accessible on the mobile web version of all Personas livestreaming services. Personas will be launching its Subscription services on both Android and IOS for its Peeks Social service in the upcoming weeks.

Management believes that its subscription service will enhance customer retention and provide the Company with a significant source of recurring revenues. For more information on Peeks Social upcoming release of its subscription services please visit us at https://www.peeks.social/new-features-launching-fall

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipates", "projects", "potential" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

