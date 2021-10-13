checkAd

Capital Senior Living Announces Move to Virtual Special Meeting of Stockholders

Capital Senior Living Corporation (“Capital Senior Living” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CSU), a leading owner-operator of senior living communities across the United States, today announced that, due to the continued impact of COVID-19 and to protect the wellbeing of its employees, shareholders and community, the Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) scheduled for October 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time will be held solely in a virtual meeting format.

As described in the proxy materials, the record date for determining the stockholders eligible to vote at the Special Meeting is the close of business on August 25, 2021.

Shareholders can attend the Special Meeting live online at https://meetnow.global/MJRQM2P. To attend and participate in the Special Meeting (including to ask questions), you will need the 14-digit control number included on your WHITE proxy card or on the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials.

If you hold your shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker, you must register in advance to attend the Special Meeting virtually on the Internet. To register to attend the Special Meeting online by webcast you must submit proof of your proxy power (legal proxy) reflecting your holdings along with your name and email address to Georgeson. You must contact the bank or broker who holds your shares to obtain your legal proxy. Requests for registration must be labeled as “Legal Proxy” and be received no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 20, 2021.

You will receive a confirmation of your registration by email after we receive your registration materials. Requests for registration should be directed to us by emailing an image of your legal proxy to usproxyservices@georgeson.com.

The Company’s Board of Directors strongly recommends that all stockholders vote “FOR” each of the proposals at the Special Meeting.

Capital Senior Living stockholders who require assistance with voting their shares or have questions may contact Georgeson LLC at (866) 431-2108.

No Offer or Solicitation / Additional Information and Where to Find It

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of any securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The amended rights offering will be made pursuant to the Company’s shelf registration statement on Form S-3, which became effective on May 6, 2020, a prospectus supplement containing the detailed terms of the rights offering filed with the SEC on September 10, 2021, and an amendment to the prospectus supplement filed with the SEC on October 4, 2021. Any offer will be made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement forming part of the registration statement. Investors should read the prospectus and prospectus supplement and consider the investment objective, risks, fees and expenses of the Company carefully before investing. Copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement may be obtained at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.

