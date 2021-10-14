mPhase Reports First Profitable Fiscal Year in Company History

Gaithersburg, MD, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: XDSL) (“mPhase” or the “Company”), a technology company developing the mPower 5G-enhanced electric vehicle (EV) charging network and consumer engagement platform, today reported financial results for both its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2021. The fiscal 2021 filing represents a major milestone as the first profitable annual results in the Company’s 25 years as a public company.

Revenue increased slightly to $7.8 million compared to $7.6 million in the prior year quarter

Gross profit margin increased 190 basis points to 27.8%, compared to 25.9% in the same year-ago quarter

Operating loss of ($0.5 million) was directly affected by a significant increase in software development, which jumped 205% to $1.8 million compared to $0.6 million in the prior quarter

Net loss of ($0.4 million), compared to net income of $0.75 million in the year-ago quarter

The Company’s cash position doubled quarter-over-quarter to $2.5 million



Fiscal 2021 Full Year Financial Highlights:

Net income set an all-time record of $1.7 million, compared to a loss of $14.1 million in Fiscal 2020

Annual EPS was $0.02 compared to negative ($1.08) in the prior year

During April 2021, mPhase recapitalized with $4.6 million in new financing, and negotiated a one-time payment of $235,000 to eliminate its largest legacy debt ($784,000), which resulted in a $549,000 gain upon its settlement

The Company’s working capital strengthened significantly to $9.8 million

Stockholders’ equity established a new record of $11.7 million, a 112% increase over the $5.5 million at year end 2020

Due to continued improvement in the Company’s financial condition and its plans for future profitability and capital, there is no longer substantial doubt as to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, as reflected in the recently filed Form 10-K.

Management Commentary

“We had substantial financing and housekeeping activity in the fourth quarter as part of our effort to position mPhase for our coming growth phase, so our results included a higher-than-average number of one-time charges and adjustments,” explained CEO Anshu Bhatnagar. “The end result is that we are now well positioned to take our company to the next stage, with a strong, clean balance sheet and improved receivables. While all of our revenue currently comes from our core learning track technology platform and services business, our future growth is centered on the implementation of our EV-focused mPower ecosystem.”