ImmunoPrecise Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to US$50 Million

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. (the “Company” or “IPA”) (NASDAQ: IPA) (TSX VENTURE: IPA), a leader in full-service therapeutic antibody discovery and development, today announced that it has entered into an At-The-Market Distribution Agreement (the “ATM Agreement”) with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, as sole sales agent (the “Agent”). Under the ATM Agreement, the Company will be entitled, at its discretion and from time-to-time during the term of the ATM Agreement, to sell, through the Agent common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) having an aggregate gross sales price of up to US$50 million (the “Offering” or “ATM Facility”). Sales of the Common Shares will be made in transactions that are deemed to be “at-the-market offerings” as defined in Rule 415 of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and “at-the-market distributions” as defined in National Instrument 44-102 – Shelf Distributions, including, without limitation, sales made directly on the Nasdaq Global Market or any other existing trading market for the Common Shares in the United States. No offers or sales of Common Shares will be made in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) or other trading markets in Canada.

The Company will determine, at its sole discretion, the date, minimum price and maximum number of Common Shares to be sold under the ATM Facility. The Common Shares will be distributed from time to time in negotiated transactions, at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices relating to such prevailing market prices, and/or in any other manner permitted by applicable law. As such, the prices may vary between purchasers over time. The Company is not required to sell any Common Shares at any time during the term of the ATM Facility.