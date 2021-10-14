Fulton Financial Corporation Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast

Fulton Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FULT) today announced that the company will distribute its third quarter 2021 earnings news release and accompanying charts on Tuesday, October 19 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Corporation will host its quarterly conference call with analysts who cover the company on Wednesday, October 20, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. E. Philip Wenger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host the call. He will be joined by Curtis J. Myers, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mark R. McCollom, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.