checkAd

Coeur d’Alene Bancorp Announces Its Third Quarter and Year to Date 2021 Results

Autor: Accesswire
14.10.2021, 00:40  |  29   |   |   

Coeur d'Alene Bancorp (OTC PINK:CDAB), the parent company of bankcda, is pleased to announce its results for the third quarter 2021 and Year to Date 2021COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Coeur d'Alene Bancorp, today reported net …

Coeur d'Alene Bancorp (OTC PINK:CDAB), the parent company of bankcda, is pleased to announce its results for the third quarter 2021 and Year to Date 2021

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Coeur d'Alene Bancorp, today reported net income for third quarter 2021 of $433,810 compared to $408,913 in the linked quarter and $280,764 for third quarter 2020. Net income for nine months ended September 30, 2021 totaled $1,362,239 or $0.72 per share, compared to $737,208 or $0.39 per share, for nine months ended 2020. All results are unaudited.

Increased earnings for the current year and quarter are a result of increased non-interest income related to PPP fees and interchange revenue, coupled with decreased non-interest expense offset by increased tax provision compared to the same period one year ago. During second quarter 2020 we completed our core conversion to CSI resulting, in decreased processing costs moving forward; as well as, elimination of non-recurring conversion costs recognized in the prior year. As part of converting to CSI we also moved our card processing, resulting in significant increase in processing revenue and savings in processing fees. The decrease in loan loss provision expense is based on management's assessment of the local economy and improved qualitative risk factors compared to the prior year. The increased tax provision is due to increased pre-tax earnings compared to the prior year.

As of September 30, 2021 total consolidated assets were $240.05 million, an increase of $49.7 million or 26.1% compared to December 31, 2020 due to increased deposits and investments, offset by a decline in gross loans from PPP forgiveness. Total investment in debt securities increased $23.3 million ending the quarter $79.7 million. Total loans have decreased $4.5 million during the year primarily due to $7.2 million in PPP forgiveness. As of September 30, 2021, $2.6 million of PPP loans remain on our balance sheet which we anticipate receiving forgiveness by end of year.

Financial Highlights:

  • Diluted earnings per share $0.71 for nine months ended 2021 versus $0.39 per share for nine months ended 2020.
  • Net book value per share increased to $11.48 compared to $10.62 from one year ago and $11.28 per share for the linked quarter.
  • Annualized return on average asset (ROAA) was 0.82% and annualized return on average equity (ROAE) was 8.61% for nine months ended 2021, compared to 0.61% and 5.24% for nine months ended 2020, respectively.
  • Total assets ended the quarter at $240.05 million compared to $180.2 million as of September 30, 2020, an increase of 33.2%.
  • Gross loans were $83.97 million at quarter end, versus $100.2 million at September 30, 2020, and $87.6 million at June 30, 2021. Gross loans net of PPP ended the quarter at $81.3 million compared to $79.9 million at June 30, 2021.
  • Total deposits were $211.6 million versus $158.3 million at September 30, 2020, and $207.3 million at June 30, 2021.
  • For the first nine months of 2021, net interest margin was 2.45%, including SBA PPP loans, and 2.51%, excluding PPP loans; compared to 3.42% and 3.67% for the first nine months of 2020, respectively.
  • Asset quality remains strong with classified loans to Tier 1 capital of 0.88% at September 30, 2021.
  • Continue to be FIVE Star-rated from Bauer Financial, which is their highest rating.
  • We continue to far exceed the minimum community bank leverage ratio.

"We are pleased to report continued earnings and balance sheet growth both in the current quarter and year to date. Although earnings have increased in the current year, revenue related to PPP has been a significant factor and we anticipate the remainder of deferred revenue will be fully recognized by end of year. We continue to experience strong balance sheet growth, primarily in investments and deposits, but moderate loan demand will have an effect on earnings growth as we move forward in the continued low rate environment. Strong deposit growth and lack of meaningful loan growth has forced us to invest in lower yielding investment securities causing our net interest margin to compress. We continue to be asset sensitive putting us in a good position when rates rise" said Wes Veach, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Coeur d'Alene Bancorp, parent company of bankcda, is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho with branches in Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Post Falls, and Kellogg.

For more information, visit www.bankcda.com or contact Wes Veach at 208-415-5006.

Balance Sheet Overview

(Unaudited)

Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2020
Assets:



Cash and due from banks
$ 68,430,651 $ 19,063,012 $ 37,449,866
Securities available for sale, at fair value
79,706,106 53,274,459 56,392,216
Net loans
82,019,388 97,674,625 86,477,766
Other assets
9,889,826 10,145,441 10,020,071
Total assets
$ 240,045,971 $ 180,157,536 $ 190,339,919

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Total deposits
$ 211,624,231 $ 158,299,338 $ 167,668,048
Borrowings
251,390 313,890 298,265
Capital lease liability
509,154 571,103 561,518
Other liabilities
5,986,914 982,421 1,089,168
Shareholders' Equity
21,674,282 19,990,784 20,722,920
Total liabilities and shareholders??? equity
$ 240,045,971 $ 180,157,536 $ 190,339,919

Ratios:
Return on average assets
0.82 % 0.61 % 0.77 %
Return on average equity
8.61 % 5.24 % 6.74 %
Community bank leverage ratio (1)
10.13 % 10.43 % 10.04 %
Net interest margin (YTD) (1)
2.45 % 3.42 % 3.28 %
Net interest margin without PPP (YTD) (1)
2.51 % 3.67 % 3.52 %
Efficiency ratio (YTD) (1)
64.95 % 79.36 % 74.37 %
Nonperforming assets to tier 1 capital (1)
0.88 % 1.49 % 1.38 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.09 % 0.15 % 0.14 %
(1) Denotes bank-only ratios

Income Statement Overview

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended
Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020
Interest income
$ 1,375,123 $ 1,490,508 $ 4,000,740 $ 4,291,017
Interest expense
55,347 61,434 167,023 211,460
Net interest income
1,319,777 1,429,074 3,833,717 4,079,557
Loan loss provision
- 100,500 - 100,500
Noninterest income
467,811 184,321 1,382,409 577,551
Salaries and employee benefits
599,445 616,209 1,778,750 1,879,347
Occupancy expense
139,241 149,187 415,143 416,497
Other noninterest expense
452,066 420,522 1,224,278 1,387,681
Income before income taxes
596,837 326,977 1,797,956 873,083
Income tax expense
163,027 46,213 435,717 135,875
Net income
$ 433,810 $ 280,764 $ 1,362,239 $ 737,208

SOURCE: Coeur D Alene Bancorp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668059/Coeur-dAlene-Bancorp-Announces-Its-T ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Coeur d’Alene Bancorp Announces Its Third Quarter and Year to Date 2021 Results Coeur d'Alene Bancorp (OTC PINK:CDAB), the parent company of bankcda, is pleased to announce its results for the third quarter 2021 and Year to Date 2021COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Coeur d'Alene Bancorp, today reported net …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Harness The Power To Change Your Life; Yager Training Shares How Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) ...
Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Progress on Worldwide Commercial ...
Electrovaya Announces Strategic Supply Agreement with Vicinity Motor Corp. for Lithium Battery ...
Apollo Endosurgery Announces Pricing of $65 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Vertical Exploration Secures 100% Ownership of the St-Onge Wollastonite Project
Anaconda Mining Reports Q3 Production Results and Announces Updated Mineral Reserve and Resource ...
Charge Announces Agreement With Patton Wings, Inc., To Install Charge Powerbanks at Select ...
Northern Dynasty: Pebble Partnership Asks Court to Enforce Speedy Action by the EPA in its Response ...
FAVO Group, LLC as Manager of FAVO Capital, Inc. Appoints Vaughan Korte as New Chief Financial ...
Completion of Patents to International Markets
Titel
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Xphyto Announces Engagement of Consultants for Marketing and Promotional Activities
MorphoSys' Licensing Partner Roche Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Gantenerumab in ...
Jackpot Digital’s Plan of Arrangement Receives Final Court Approval and Jackpot Sets Record Date ...
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...