checkAd

Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach Net Zero by 2050 and Cut Emissions in the Next Decade

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 01:01  |  24   |   |   

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies from the steel, aviation and shipping industries are mobilizing multi-trillion dollar plans that provide a path for their respective sectors to reach net zero by 2050 and to make significant emissions reductions within the next decade as part of the Mission Possible Partnership.

Ahead of COP26, the Mission Possible Partnership (MPP), an organization dedicated to decarbonizing seven of the hardest to abate industries, is releasing plans and the estimated costs of slashing carbon emissions for three sectors – steel, shipping and aviation – often ignored in national plans known as Nationally Determined Contributions that form the basis of negotiations at COP.

Together, the three industries addressed in these initial plans emit close to 6 Gt of carbon dioxide per year in the global atmosphere, and are absolutely critical to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees C.

In less than two years, MPP has convened more than 300 corporate leaders from the seven harder-to-abate sectors, along with their suppliers, customers and financial institutions to develop clear paths to net zero across their value chains and start taking the first steps on that path. Among the participants are ArcelorMittal, Volvo, DHL, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Rio Tinto, JSW Group, BASF, Heidelberg Cement, Dalmia Cement, Bank of America, HSBC, Credit Suisse, UBS, Maersk, Wan Hai Lines and Tata Steel.

Making the Impossible Possible:
The costs of decarbonizing the steel, shipping and aviation sectors and the details on how exactly these industries will drive carbon emissions to zero are based on landmark science with clear milestones and metrics to monitor progress. The plans also offer policymakers a guide for regulations and investment.

Chad Holliday, Co-Chair at MPP said: "The kind of change we are talking about to get these industries to net zero is unprecedented. The climate emergency is a fight for our lives. The good news is that we now know more on how to keep the planet below 1.5 degrees and have shown radical collaboration is possible, even among competitors, despite a global pandemic. MPP's Sector Transition Strategies provide the map to guide corporates, financial institutions and governments in the years to come."

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach Net Zero by 2050 and Cut Emissions in the Next Decade LONDON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Companies from the steel, aviation and shipping industries are mobilizing multi-trillion dollar plans that provide a path for their respective sectors to reach net zero by 2050 and to make significant emissions …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Graphite Sales to Surpass US$ 50 Bn by 2031; Synthetic Graphite to Remain Top-Choice among Key ...
Automotive Scissor Lift Market to Reach $386.3 Mn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Cambridge Quantum Releases World's First Quantum Natural Language Processing Toolkit and Library
Insufflation Devices Market Size Worth $3.76 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Elkem launches global climate roadmap: Reducing emissions towards net zero while growing supplies to the green transition
Mitigram awarded SWIFT 2021 Trade Finance for Corporates Compatible Application label
Marine Online Launches Global Seafarer Salary Index and Crewing Despatch Services
International Investment Forum (IIF) on October 14, 2021
Techstrong Research Bolsters Focus On Business Value And Outcomes Of Disruptive Technologies With ...
Virtu Financial Selects DigiPlex to Host Low-Latency Electronic Trading Technology
Titel
ITR, Schaeffler and MAHLE unveil DTM Electric Design Model at Norisring
Huntington's Disease Market Size Expected to Surge with a Significant CAGR of 22.5% in the 7MM ...
Xi Jinping says reunification a must for China's rejuvenation on 1911 Revolution anniversary
Moniwar, The Next P2E Phenomenon
The Netflix series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) has its own beer thanks to Estrella Galicia.
Chairman of the Board Of Avia Solutions Group Gediminas Ziemelis: Aviation's race towards reducing carbon emissions by up to 85%
Press Release From Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP Regarding its Holding in Naturgy Energy ...
Sungrow Releases Latest Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System at Intersolar Europe 2021
The Glen Grant hosts exclusive Launch Event In Partnership with Rolls Royce to Celebrate Dennis ...
Hand Sanitizer Market Witnessed a Growth Rate of over 595% in 2021 - Arizton
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI