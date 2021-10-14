Mastercard to Preview New Fragrances at Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars Celebration

Today Mastercard introduces two world-class fragrances under the brand Priceless and will preview them at Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars celebration at Cirpriani South Street in New York. This latest iteration of the company’s transformative, multisensory branding approach combines these dual fragrances into one unique collection. Both elegant fragrances in red and yellow, Mastercard’s iconic brand colors, express passion and optimism - embodying some of the most exquisite ingredients in the world of perfumery.

(Photo: Business Wire)

Combining two of the most exquisite extractions of Rose known in the world of perfumery – Rose Centifolia Pays cultivated in Grasse and Rose Absolute from Morocco – Priceless passion illuminates each facet of the storied flower, sweet and honey-like and deeply rich, spicy, and green. Their essence is amplified with an ultra-luxurious assembly of warm woods and red berries completing the fragrance’s signature fiery spirit and passionate allure.

A high-quality, clean woody, vetiver fragrance designed to convey optimism, Priceless optimism is built around Vetiver Haiti from the Firmenich NaturalsTogether program. An elixir of citrus creates immediate optimism with Sicilian Orange, Grapefruit, Mandarin, and Rhubarb. Together they lift the spirits and create an extraverted energy.

“Science has shown that fragrance has the ability to evoke powerful emotional connections and with Priceless, we hope to provide an uplifting, immersive and unforgettable experience to consumers,” said Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard chief marketing and communications officer and president of Healthcare, who is receiving FGI’s Tech and Brand Innovation award at the Night of Stars event. “The Night of Stars celebration features some of the most talented innovators in the fashion and beauty industries, making it the perfect place to introduce the newest signature of our multi-sensory brand.”

The fragrances will be available early next year.

Fragrance advances Mastercard’s focus on multisensory branding

In a world where the extraordinary volume of advertising clutter, combined with the shrinking attention span of consumers, has created a perfect storm for brands, forcing them to find new and innovative ways to capture people’s attention and engage them. Mastercard has pioneered the emphasis on multisensory marketing to authentically engage consumers through multiple doors of perception – cultivating stronger connections with them and distinguishing the brand. The fragrances follow Mastercard’s introduction as a symbol-only brand mark (sight) and sonic brand (sound). The company has also added taste to its brand positioning with two original macaron flavors with Ladurée and the launch of its restaurants (taste).