checkAd

Credicorp Ltd. Credicorp commits to becoming carbon neutral by 2032

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 01:13  |  28   |   |   

Lima, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, October 13, 2021.- Credicorp, a leading financial holding company in Peru with operations across Latinamerica, has assumed the commitment to become carbon neutral by 2032 at its own operations by reducing and offsetting all direct emissions generated by its subsidiaries in their daily activities.

Credicorp Group has more than 36,000 employees and serves millions of clients through its 4 lines of business: (i) Universal Banking, (ii) Insurance and Pensions, (iii) Microfinance, and (iv) Investment Banking and Wealth Management, and Krealo, its open innovation arm.

Credicorp's efforts to become carbon neutral focus on reducing the consumption of paper, energy and use of fuel-dependent transportation at its operations by leveraging agile and innovative initiatives to optimize processes and contribute to global efforts to mitigate climate change. Over the last three years, the carbon footprint of BCP, Pacifico and Prima AFP has been reduced by more than 50%.

In 2020, Credicorp presented an ambitious sustainability program, whose pillars include “Contributing to the creation of a more sustainable and inclusive economy.” Our commitment to achieving carbon neutrality in our own operations is aligned with this pillar and is an example of the way in which the sustainability program is being implemented at the Group.

Credicorp companies have made significant progress on the environmental front over the past decade. In 2013, Pacifico Seguros became the first insurance company in Peru to reach carbon neutral status, followed by Prima AFP in 2018. Notably, BCP and Pacifico became the first companies in their sectors to obtain score of 3 and 4 stars respectively from the Ministry of Environment of Peru for their carbon footprint management programs.

Over time, Credicorp has demonstrated its commitment to monitoring, reducing, and offsetting its environmental impact by measuring and certifying the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions of its subsidiaries and improving its operations’ eco-efficiency.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru – BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

For further information please contact the IR team:

investorrelations@credicorpperu.com.pe

Investor Relations
Credicorp Ltd.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Credicorp Ltd. Credicorp commits to becoming carbon neutral by 2032 Lima, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lima, PERU, October 13, 2021.- Credicorp, a leading financial holding company in Peru with operations across Latinamerica, has assumed the commitment to become carbon neutral by 2032 at its own operations by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
Hyloris Acquires Breakthrough, Patented Technology to Develop and Market Aspirin IV in the U.S. in ...
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and Better Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Registration Statement ...
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Principal Real Estate Investors Announce Joint Venture to ...
Element Fleet Management collaborates with industry leaders ChargePoint and WEX to provide access ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Production Update and Narrowing of Production Guidance Range for ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...