Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will Commence on October 14th

TAIPEI, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Innotech Expo (TIE) 2021, organised by Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), will be held on October 14th at the TWTC Exhibition Hall 1 in Taipei City. The online version of the event will also be launched on the same day. Jointly organized by 10 ministries and agencies of the government of Taiwan, TIE 2021 will feature three thematic pavilions: Innovation Pilot, Future Tech, and Sustainability to present 836 innovative solutions aligning with the Six Core Strategic Industries: (1) information and digital, (2) cybersecurity, (3) precision health, (4) national defense and strategic industries, (5) green and renewable energy, and (6) strategic stockpiles.

Gathering 100 Major International Enterprises to Foster Global Collaboration

A Total of 100 international enterprises and organizations from countries such as Germany, the US, Japan, Thailand, and Singapore have been invited to participate in TIE 2021. This year, it's the first time that TIE will also be held online, thus allowing industry players and individuals from every corner of the world to remotely attend the exhibitions and programs of the event. Going virtual is expected to create more opportunities for business collaborations and provide additional support to the event as the premier technology hub.

Showing 836 Latest Technologies in both Virtual and Physical Exhibitions

Precision health will be a highlight at TIE 2021 since the COVID-19 pandemic has made people pay more attention to the issues related to healthcare. Two particular products will be there to demonstrate Taiwan's strength in respect to its healthcare sector and its capability to prevent the spread of epidemics. The first product is NRICM101, which is an herbal compound for treating the symptoms of COVID-19. It has been granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the Ministry of Health and Welfare. The other product is the Rapid COVID-19 Diagnostic Test Chip.

There will also be many interesting exhibitions pertaining to the information and digital field. Products on display include a portable air quality monitor, a 5G smart pole and AI-Based High-Density Shuttle Rack Service System.

Regarding cybersecurity, some of the key products that will be unveiled at TIE 2021 include the 5G Private Network Solution and the 5G/B5G mmWave Antenna-in-Package.

Domestic research institutions and aerospace companies will show off some of the most advanced military-grade offerings. They include Taiwan's first successfully launched CubeSat, VTVL Flight Control System of Hybrid Rockets, and Self Path-Tracking and Intelligent Collision Avoidance Technology for Autonomous Ship. These exhibitions will demonstrate Taiwan's R&D capability in national defense.

