Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) (“Lucid”) a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (“PAVmed”), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Lucid. The gross proceeds to Lucid from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses payable by Lucid, are expected to be $70,000,000. In addition, Lucid has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock from Lucid at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Lucid's common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "LUCD" on October 14, 2021. The offering is expected to close on or about October 18, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Cantor and Canaccord Genuity are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG and Needham & Company are acting as co-lead managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in the offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on October 13, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus and, when available, the final prospectus related to the offering can be accessed by visiting the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering can be obtained, when available, from either of the following:

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets Department
499 Park Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10022
prospectus@cantor.com

Canaccord Genuity LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department
99 High Street, Suite 1200, Boston, MA 02110
prospectus@cgf.com

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid’s EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, is the first and only commercially available diagnostic test capable of serving as a widespread screening tool to prevent cancer and cancer deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients. EsoGuard is commercialized in the U.S. as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT). EsoCheck is commercialized in the U.S. as a 510(k)-cleared esophageal cell collection device. EsoGuard, used with EsoCheck, was granted FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is the subject of two large, actively enrolling, international multicenter clinical trials to support FDA PMA approval. Lucid is building a network of Lucid Test Centers where at-risk GERD patients can undergo the EsoCheck procedure for EsoGuard testing.

