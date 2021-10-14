NXP Semiconductors Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Power Electronic Design Automation in the Cloud

Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that NXP Semiconductors N.V. has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider and is migrating the vast majority of its electronic design automation (EDA) workloads from NXP data centers to AWS. Running on the world’s leading cloud extends NXP’s efficiency and competitive edge in the design and verification of advanced semiconductors tailored to the requirements of automotive, industrial Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communications infrastructure businesses. The Netherlands-based company uses AWS’s proven global infrastructure and capabilities in high performance computing (HPC), storage, analytics, and machine learning to enhance collaboration and EDA throughput across dozens of its worldwide design centers, as well as to reduce costs with elastic scaling of compute resources and minimize scheduling risks for design projects. In addition, thanks to AWS’s virtually unlimited scale, NXP engineers gain more time to focus on innovation rather than managing compute resources.

Running on AWS, NXP aims to achieve long-term process improvements that transform how semiconductors are designed and tested. Before NXP can manufacture new chips, its designs undergo extensive testing and validation through the EDA process to ensure they are functionally safe, secure, high quality, and highly performant. NXP’s complex EDA workflows include front-end design, performance simulation, and verification, along with backend workloads that include timing and power analysis, design rule checks, and other applications to prepare a chip for production. Historically, semiconductor companies run these highly iterative workflows from on-premises data centers with fixed compute capacity. However, because of the massive compute power involved for each cycle and the increasing complexity of chip designs, producing a new device can take many months or even years unless the companies accurately forecast and install additional compute infrastructure. In contrast, by powering its EDA with AWS, NXP gains the scale and agility to advance multiple projects at the same time on demand, regardless of their complexity, and run dozens of performance simulations in parallel to accelerate time to result.