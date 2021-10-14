Aduro Clean Technologies Returns to the Mexican Petroleum Congress as One of Ten Companies Selected to Join Canada's Commercial Trade Mission

Aduro seeks to advance discussions with government and industry officials about its projects for pilot-scale polyethylene upcycling and heavy crude upgrading.SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (the "Company" …

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (the " Company " or " Aduro "), (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) , a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, will join Canada's Commercial Trade Mission to the Mexican Petroleum Congress 2021 from November 17-20, 2021, in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico. The group will be hosted by the Embassy of Canada in Monterrey.

"As a member of the Trade Mission to the 2019 Congress, we directly caught the attention of federal, state, and industry representatives, which led us to retain an Aduro representative for local engagement," says Aduro CEO Ofer Vicus.

These and other efforts opened the door to constructive discussions about potential projects in Mexico for converting waste polyethylene (PE) plastic and heavy petroleum into higher-value resources through application of the company's sustainable Hydrochemolytic™ technology (HCT).

Because the plastic problem is as acute in the cities and states of Mexico as it is in the rest of the world, officials there were immediately interested. They saw how using HCT to convert waste PE plastic into diesel could help solve the waste plastic problem, while creating jobs, along with fuel for public transportation.

Yet, Vicus looks beyond fuel-from-plastic, pointing out that, "The big prize is true chemical circularity where pure upcycled-PE product is fed into ethylene crackers and ultimately turned into PE again. Energy industry representatives have shown strong interest because crude oil produced in Mexico is becoming heavier year-by-year, and HCT offers an innovative and green way to improve its properties."

At this year's Congress, Aduro aims to translate existing interest among officials into pilot projects in Mexico, an approach aligned with the company strategy described during recent investor webinars. According to Vicus, "Our vision is to establish HCT applications in regional markets through collaborative projects, like those planned in Canada for upgrading heavy crude oil, and as identified recently in a Forbes article for PE upcycling projects. Those same HCT applications are an extremely good fit for the environmental and energy challenges faced by Mexico."