Juva Life Files Patent on Family of Non-Cannabinoid Small Molecules Targeting Consumer and Pharma Inflammatory Indications

JUVA-19 is a non-cannabinoid small molecule isolated from cannabis with previous unappreciated broad spectrum anti-inflammatory properties. Pre-clinical results demonstrate that JUVA-19 inhibits IL1-beta and TNF-alpha in a dose dependent manner. Additionally, the company has identified candidate targets consistent with the regulation of oxidative stress and inflammation.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTCQB: JUVAF) (FRANKFURT: 4VV) (“Juva Life,” “Juva” or the “Company”), a California based life sciences company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of Cannabis products today announced the advancement of the JUVA-19 class of compounds into formal development.

Juva Life is availing itself of the significant body of literature suggestive of therapeutic benefits of cannabis coupled to modern drug discovery and deep learning tools. The company’s strategy is to develop natural and semi-synthetic compositions alone and in combination for the consumer anti-inflammatory marketplace, and in parallel chemically optimize compositions for select pharmaceutical indications.

The Company’s business strategy is to leverage its unique knowledge of the chemistry and anti-inflammatory mode of action of non-cannabinoid compositions contained within cannabis to develop safe and effective therapeutics. The company intends to develop products through pre-clinical in vivo validation studies, and partner with leading pharma and consumer companies seeking anti-inflammatory bioactives for their product pipelines. On October 6, 2021, the company filed a provisional patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on method of use of the natural compositions, and composition of matter claims on non-naturally occurring semi-synthetic and synthetic analogs.

Company CEO, Doug Chloupek states, “We are pleased of the progress of our internal research and development activities.” Mr. Chloupek continues, “Our next steps are to build upon our initial findings by profiling the Juva-019 class of compounds in gold standard in-vivo models of inflammation, paving the way for evidenced-based product development.”

In separate news, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Peter Beitsch to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Dr. Beitsch has held numerous positions in national surgical societies including the American Society of Breast Surgeons where he served as President of the Society from 2013-14, first Chairman of the Membership Committee 2001-4, Program Director for the 2005 Annual Meeting in Los Angeles, Board of Directors Member from 2006-9 and 2012-15. He has served on the Executive Committee of the Society of Surgical Oncology 2008-2010, General Surgical Oncology Committee of the American Board of Surgery and was a National Ultrasound Faculty for the American College of Surgeons.