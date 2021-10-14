Launch of the fourth stage of the Lahekalda residential project (Tallinn, Estonia)

The two 8-storey residential buildings located at Paekalda 23/1 and Paekalda 23/2 will have the energy class rating A and the size of the apartments will range between 43–91, price per square metre starting from 2,650 euros.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has started the construction of the fourth stage of the Lahekalda residential development project in Tallinn, on the Maarjamäe limestone bank. Two residential buildings with 98 apartments in total will be completed at the end of 2022.

The Lahekalda residential district ( merko.ee/lahekalda ) is located in Tallinn on the Maarjamäe limestone bank, on the naturally beautiful ridge in between Pirita and Kadriorg. The development project comprises in total of approximately twenty-five new residential buildings with more than a thousand apartments, which will be built in the next ten years. There are landscaped recreation and play areas in the courtyards of the buildings. In addition, a kindergarten and a convenience store are planned in the area.

The first three buildings of the Lahekalda residential district are completed. The next buildings at Paekalda St. 12 and 16 will be completed in the end of 2021 and the building at Paekalda St. 14 will be completed in the spring of 2022.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is an Estonian leading construction company which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, electrical and residential construction and develops residential real estate. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

Additional information: Ms. Ines Prual, Project Development Director of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, tel: +372 680 5313.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance Unit

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction services as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As of the end of 2020, the group employed 666 people and the group’s revenue for 2020 was EUR 316 million.



