Encavis Asset Management AG extends contract with the Speaker of the Management Board Karsten Mieth

DGAP-News: Encavis Asset Management AG
Encavis Asset Management AG extends contract with the Speaker of the Management Board Karsten Mieth

14.10.2021
Corporate News


Encavis Asset Management extends contract with the Speaker of the Management Board Karsten Mieth

Neubiberg, October 14, 2021 - The Supervisory Board of Encavis Asset Management AG (Encavis AM) has appointed Karsten Mieth as Speaker of the Management Board for an additional three years until December 2024.

Under his leadership, Encavis AM has become one of the leading providers of renewable energy investments for professional investors.

With Europe-wide investments in wind and solar parks, Encavis AM has built up broadly diversified special funds and direct investments with a total investment volume of more than 1 billion euros for numerous institutional mandates in recent years and has also taken over the ongoing operational management of the power plants. As a subsidiary of the SDAX-listed Group Encavis AG, excellent market access, industrial management and a focus on risk management are key success factors for investors.

Dr Christoph Husmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "During extremely challenging times Karsten Mieth has succeeded to bringing the Company into a leading market position on its ambitious growth path. The Supervisory Board thanks him for his engagement and is looking forward to further cooperation."



About Encavis Asset Management AG:

Encavis Asset Management AG offers institutional investors tailor-made portfolios and fund solutions for investments in the growth market of renewable energies. The Company has been successfully investing in this sector since 2006, covering the entire value chain from asset sourcing to the operational management of investments. Encavis Asset Management AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of SDAX-listed Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard, Ticker symbol: ECV) and, as part of the Encavis Group, benefits from their many years of experience and a broad industry network. Encavis AG is one of the leading independent power producers (IPPs) in the field of renewable energies in Europe. The Company acquires and operates solar power plants and (onshore) wind farms in Germany and nine other European countries. The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently accounts to more than 2.9 gigawatts (GW).

Encavis AG is a signatory of both UN Global Compact and UN PRI network and the environmental, social and governance performance has been rated by ISS ESG and MSCI ESG, two of the world's leading ESG research and rating agencies and received the ISS ESG Prime-Label (B) und MSCI Rating 'AA'.

Please visit our website www.encavis-am.com for additional information

 

Contact:

Encavis AG
Tanja Van den Wouwer
Head of Sustainability & Communications
Tel.: + 49 (0)89 44230 6025
E-Mail: tanja.van_den_wouwer@encavis.com


