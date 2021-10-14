Technip Energies Awarded India’s Largest PEM Based Hydrogen Project by NTPC

The EPCC contract covers the delivery of a 5 MW Hydrogen Generation Plant using Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolysis technology at a Super Thermal Power station. This project is suited for a large scale green hydrogen production facility as power to Electrolyzer can be replaced with renewable electricity in the future.

NTPC is setting up this plant along with two other units – the first, a CO 2 capture facility that captures CO 2 from flue gas stream of the coal fired power plant and the second being a Methanol unit that uses the captured CO 2 and the Hydrogen through PEM Electrolyzer being supplied by Technip Energies to convert it into green Methanol.

Davendra Kumar, Senior Vice President India Business Unit at Technip Energies commented: “We are pleased to have been awarded this PEM based hydrogen project by NTPC. This award illustrates our commitment to Energy Transition and our strong project management capabilities in carbon-free energies. It is an honor to be part of one of the first ever PEM based hydrogen project in India of this scale in the country, marking a significant step towards decarbonization of the Indian energy sector.”

