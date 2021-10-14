checkAd

Technip Energies Awarded India’s Largest PEM Based Hydrogen Project by NTPC

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) has been awarded an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) contract by NTPC for its Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Based Hydrogen Generation Plant project at Vindhyachal, Madhya Pradesh, India.

The EPCC contract covers the delivery of a 5 MW Hydrogen Generation Plant using Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolysis technology at a Super Thermal Power station. This project is suited for a large scale green hydrogen production facility as power to Electrolyzer can be replaced with renewable electricity in the future.

NTPC is setting up this plant along with two other units – the first, a CO2 capture facility that captures CO2 from flue gas stream of the coal fired power plant and the second being a Methanol unit that uses the captured CO2 and the Hydrogen through PEM Electrolyzer being supplied by Technip Energies to convert it into green Methanol.

Davendra Kumar, Senior Vice President India Business Unit at Technip Energies commented: “We are pleased to have been awarded this PEM based hydrogen project by NTPC. This award illustrates our commitment to Energy Transition and our strong project management capabilities in carbon-free energies. It is an honor to be part of one of the first ever PEM based hydrogen project in India of this scale in the country, marking a significant step towards decarbonization of the Indian energy sector.”

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

