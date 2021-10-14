New 4-Year Data Show Genentech’s Enspryng (satralizumab-mwge) Significantly Reduces Debilitating Relapses in People With Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced new longer-term efficacy and safety data for Enspryng (satralizumab-mwge). The data show Enspryng has a favorable benefit-risk profile and is effective in reducing relapses over four years of treatment in people with anti-aquaporin-4 antibody (AQP4-IgG) seropositive NMOSD, a rare debilitating disease that affects the central nervous system. Efficacy and safety results from the open-label extension (OLE) periods of the SAkuraStar and SAkuraSky studies, in addition to the design of SAkuraBONSAI, a new study in people with AQP4-IgG seropositive NMOSD who are treatment-naïve, or where prior rituximab (or biosimilar) treatment has failed, will be presented at the 37th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS).

“The positive longer-term efficacy and safety results for Enspryng are important for physicians as they consider Enspryng as a treatment option for their patients,” said Dr. Ingo Kleiter, Ruhr University Bochum, Germany. “Just one NMOSD relapse can lead to lifelong disability. An early accurate diagnosis followed by an effective treatment is vital to conserving the quality of life of people with this chronic disease.”

The pivotal SAkuraStar and SAkuraSky four year OLE data found that 73% and 71% of people with AQP4-IgG seropositive NMOSD treated with Enspryng remained relapse-free after 192 weeks (3.7 years), respectively, and 90% and 91% remained free from severe relapse.1 These results demonstrate that the robust efficacy observed in the studies’ double-blind periods is sustained longer-term for Enspryng as both a monotherapy and in combination with immunosuppressive therapy.

The data also demonstrate a favorable safety and tolerability profile for Enspryng in the overall Enspryng treatment period of up to seven years, comparable to the double-blind treatment periods in both SAkuraStar and SAkuraSky studies. Rates of adverse events and serious adverse events during the overall treatment periods were consistent with Enspryng and placebo in the double-blind periods. The most common adverse reactions observed were: headache, arthralgia, white blood cell count decrease, hyperlipidemia, and injection-related reactions. No new safety signals were observed.