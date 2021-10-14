checkAd

New 4-Year Data Show Genentech’s Enspryng (satralizumab-mwge) Significantly Reduces Debilitating Relapses in People With Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 07:00  |  31   |   |   

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced new longer-term efficacy and safety data for Enspryng (satralizumab-mwge). The data show Enspryng has a favorable benefit-risk profile and is effective in reducing relapses over four years of treatment in people with anti-aquaporin-4 antibody (AQP4-IgG) seropositive NMOSD, a rare debilitating disease that affects the central nervous system. Efficacy and safety results from the open-label extension (OLE) periods of the SAkuraStar and SAkuraSky studies, in addition to the design of SAkuraBONSAI, a new study in people with AQP4-IgG seropositive NMOSD who are treatment-naïve, or where prior rituximab (or biosimilar) treatment has failed, will be presented at the 37th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS).

“The positive longer-term efficacy and safety results for Enspryng are important for physicians as they consider Enspryng as a treatment option for their patients,” said Dr. Ingo Kleiter, Ruhr University Bochum, Germany. “Just one NMOSD relapse can lead to lifelong disability. An early accurate diagnosis followed by an effective treatment is vital to conserving the quality of life of people with this chronic disease.”

The pivotal SAkuraStar and SAkuraSky four year OLE data found that 73% and 71% of people with AQP4-IgG seropositive NMOSD treated with Enspryng remained relapse-free after 192 weeks (3.7 years), respectively, and 90% and 91% remained free from severe relapse.1 These results demonstrate that the robust efficacy observed in the studies’ double-blind periods is sustained longer-term for Enspryng as both a monotherapy and in combination with immunosuppressive therapy.

The data also demonstrate a favorable safety and tolerability profile for Enspryng in the overall Enspryng treatment period of up to seven years, comparable to the double-blind treatment periods in both SAkuraStar and SAkuraSky studies. Rates of adverse events and serious adverse events during the overall treatment periods were consistent with Enspryng and placebo in the double-blind periods. The most common adverse reactions observed were: headache, arthralgia, white blood cell count decrease, hyperlipidemia, and injection-related reactions. No new safety signals were observed.

Seite 1 von 5


Roche Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New 4-Year Data Show Genentech’s Enspryng (satralizumab-mwge) Significantly Reduces Debilitating Relapses in People With Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced new longer-term efficacy and safety data for Enspryng (satralizumab-mwge). The data show Enspryng has a favorable benefit-risk profile and is effective in reducing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
BlackRock Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
Nextech AR Spatial Mapping Technology Chosen by the City Of London For Metaverse Launch
The Very Good Food Company Commences Trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market
ImmunoPrecise Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to US$50 Million
UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Umpqua ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Hyzon ...
Origin Materials Announces Partnership with Drive+ Sustainability Platform
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(19) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(19) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.10.21New Data up to 8-Years for Genentech’s Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) Show Early and Ongoing Treatment Significantly Reduced Risk of Requiring a Walking Aid in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis and Disability Progression in Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.10.21Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR: Genentech’s Anti-Amyloid Beta Antibody Gantenerumab Granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Alzheimer’s Disease
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Genentech to Present New Data on Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) in Multiple Sclerosis and Enspryng (satralizumab-mwge) in Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder at ECTRIMS 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
20.09.21New Phase III Data Support the Benefit of Genentech’s Tecentriq in Early-stage Lung Cancer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten