checkAd

Roche’s Gazyvaro shorter 90-minute infusion time approved in Europe for people with previously treated or untreated follicular lymphoma

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 07:00  |  17   |   |   

  • Short duration infusion of Gazyvaro (obinutuzumab) is administered with a target infusion time of 90 minutes, compared to the current standard infusion time of approximately three to four hours
  • Results from the phase IV GAZELLE study showed no new safety signals with the shorter infusion of Gazyvaro
  • Shorter infusions could be more convenient for patients by reducing time in hospital and easing pressure on healthcare systems[1]

Basel, 14 October 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced European Medicines Agency (EMA) approval of a new, shorter 90-minute Gazyvaro (obinutuzumab) infusion time, administered in combination with chemotherapy in patients with previously treated or untreated advanced follicular lymphoma (FL). The approval is based on a positive opinion from the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). The regular rate of infusion can take approximately three to four hours, so administering over a shorter time period can result in time savings for patients and could also reduce pressure on healthcare systems. This is especially important given the ongoing challenges for healthcare systems around the world brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.[1]

“Gazyvaro has improved outcomes for people with follicular lymphoma, and now has the additional benefit of a shorter infusion time,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development. “Reducing the amount of time patients need to be in hospital has the potential to improve their treatment experience whilst also increasing efficiency for institutions and healthcare systems.”

The approval is based on the phase IV GAZELLE study and other supportive studies investigating Gazyvaro in previously treated and untreated FL patients. The efficacy and safety of the GAZELLE study were consistent with that demonstrated by Gazyvaro administered at the regular rate of infusion. The trial showed that no patients experienced Grade 3 or higher infusion-related reactions during treatment cycle 2 with short duration infusion Gazyvaro, and no unexpected safety findings were found, supporting its use. Following this approval, Gazyvaro’s label update is being implemented immediately and Roche is aiming to launch short duration infusion Gazyvaro for patients in the EU with previously treated and untreated advanced FL as soon as possible. Gazyvaro is already approved for the treatment of FL, and now shorter duration infusion Gazyvaro will offer another more convenient option to enhance FL patients’ treatment experiences.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Roche’s Gazyvaro shorter 90-minute infusion time approved in Europe for people with previously treated or untreated follicular lymphoma Short duration infusion of Gazyvaro (obinutuzumab) is administered with a target infusion time of 90 minutes, compared to the current standard infusion time of approximately three to four hoursResults from the phase IV GAZELLE study showed no new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Principal Real Estate Investors Announce Joint Venture to ...
Element Fleet Management collaborates with industry leaders ChargePoint and WEX to provide access ...
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
Vaccitech to Present an Update on Its Chronic HBV Infection Immunotherapeutic Program at The World ...
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Industry-veteran Elisa Cascade Joins Science 37 as Chief Product Officer; Chris Ceppi appointed ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...