Roche’s Gazyvaro shorter 90-minute infusion time approved in Europe for people with previously treated or untreated follicular lymphoma

Short duration infusion of Gazyvaro (obinutuzumab) is administered with a target infusion time of 90 minutes, compared to the current standard infusion time of approximately three to four hours

Results from the phase IV GAZELLE study showed no new safety signals with the shorter infusion of Gazyvaro

Shorter infusions could be more convenient for patients by reducing time in hospital and easing pressure on healthcare systems[1]



Basel, 14 October 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced European Medicines Agency (EMA) approval of a new, shorter 90-minute Gazyvaro (obinutuzumab) infusion time, administered in combination with chemotherapy in patients with previously treated or untreated advanced follicular lymphoma (FL). The approval is based on a positive opinion from the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). The regular rate of infusion can take approximately three to four hours, so administering over a shorter time period can result in time savings for patients and could also reduce pressure on healthcare systems. This is especially important given the ongoing challenges for healthcare systems around the world brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.[1]



“Gazyvaro has improved outcomes for people with follicular lymphoma, and now has the additional benefit of a shorter infusion time,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development. “Reducing the amount of time patients need to be in hospital has the potential to improve their treatment experience whilst also increasing efficiency for institutions and healthcare systems.”



The approval is based on the phase IV GAZELLE study and other supportive studies investigating Gazyvaro in previously treated and untreated FL patients. The efficacy and safety of the GAZELLE study were consistent with that demonstrated by Gazyvaro administered at the regular rate of infusion. The trial showed that no patients experienced Grade 3 or higher infusion-related reactions during treatment cycle 2 with short duration infusion Gazyvaro, and no unexpected safety findings were found, supporting its use. Following this approval, Gazyvaro’s label update is being implemented immediately and Roche is aiming to launch short duration infusion Gazyvaro for patients in the EU with previously treated and untreated advanced FL as soon as possible. Gazyvaro is already approved for the treatment of FL, and now shorter duration infusion Gazyvaro will offer another more convenient option to enhance FL patients’ treatment experiences.