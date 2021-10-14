checkAd

New four-year data show Roche's ENSPRYNG significantly reduces debilitating relapses in people with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder

  • New data demonstrate ENSPRYNG’s robust and sustained longer-term efficacy in preventing relapses in people with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD)
  • More than 70% of people treated with ENSPRYNG remained relapse-free after four years in the SAkuraStar (73%) and SAkuraSky (71%) open-label extension (OLE) studies, with a favourable safety profile
  • ENSPRYNG is now approved in 58 countries, including the United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea and the European Union

Basel, 14 October 2021 – Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced new longer-term efficacy and safety data for ENSPRYNG (satralizumab). The data show ENSPRYNG has a favourable benefit:risk profile and is effective in reducing relapses over four years of treatment in people with anti-aquaporin-4 antibody (AQP4-IgG) seropositive neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), a rare debilitating disease that affects the central nervous system. Efficacy and safety results from the open-label extension (OLE) periods of the SAkuraStar and SAkuraSky studies, in addition to the design of SAkuraBONSAI, a new study in people with AQP4-IgG seropositive NMOSD who are treatment naïve, or where prior rituximab (or biosimilar) treatment has failed, will be presented at the 37th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS).

“The positive longer-term efficacy and safety results for ENSPRYNG are important for physicians as they consider ENSPRYNG as a treatment option for their patients,” said Prof. Dr. Ingo Kleiter, Ruhr University Bochum and Marianne-Strauß-Klinik, Germany. “Just one NMOSD relapse can lead to lifelong disability. An early accurate diagnosis followed by an effective treatment is vital to conserving the quality of life of people with this chronic disease.”

The pivotal SAkuraStar and SAkuraSky four year OLE data found that 73% and 71% of people with AQP4-IgG seropositive NMOSD treated with ENSPRYNG remained relapse-free after 192 weeks (3.7 years), respectively, and 90% and 91% remained free from severe relapse*. These results demonstrate that the robust efficacy observed in the studies' double-blind periods is sustained longer-term for ENSPRYNG as both a monotherapy and in combination with immunosuppressive therapy.

