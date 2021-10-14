Maersk Drilling named preferred contractor for the Greensand Danish offshore carbon storage project
- (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling has entered a framework agreement with the Nini Joint Venture, operated by INEOS Oil & Gas Denmark and Wintershall Dea, covering the supply of drilling rigs for the project offshore Denmark.
- The agreement confirms Maersk Drilling as the preferred contractor with a right to all drilling rig work involved in Project Greensand on market-rate terms until the end of 2027
