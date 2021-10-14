checkAd

DNO Received $120 Million from Kurdistan in Q3

Autor: PLX AI
14.10.2021, 07:02  |  18   |   |   

(PLX AI) – DNO received USD 120.1 million net from the Kurdistan Regional Government in the third quarter, of which USD 88.2 million represents the entitlement share of May and June 2021 Tawke license crude oil deliveries. Of the balance, USD 11.4 …

  • (PLX AI) – DNO received USD 120.1 million net from the Kurdistan Regional Government in the third quarter, of which USD 88.2 million represents the entitlement share of May and June 2021 Tawke license crude oil deliveries.
  • Of the balance, USD 11.4 million represents override payments equivalent to three percent of gross May and June 2021 Tawke license revenues and USD 20.5 million represents payments towards arrears built up from non-payment of certain invoices in 2019 and 2020
  • In Q3, DNO received tax refunds of USD 36.8 million in Norway in relation to tax losses in 2021
