Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Year-end Pre-Close Trading Statement

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Year-end Pre-Close Trading Statement

14.10.2021
PEPCO GROUP - Year-end Pre-Close Trading Statement

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

Shareholders are advised that Steinhoff's subsidiary, the fast-growing pan-European variety discount retailer, Pepco Group, owner of the PEPCO and Dealz brands in mainland Europe and Poundland in the United Kingdom, has today released a trading statement for the financial year ending 30 September 2021. The trading statement is available on the Pepco Group website (https://www.pepcogroup.eu/).

Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 14 October 2021

 


Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
