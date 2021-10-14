Nordex SE: Nordex Group achieves order intake of over 1.8 gigawatts in the third quarter of 2021

Hamburg, October 14, 2021 . In the third quarter of 2021, the Nordex Group received orders for 389 wind turbines with a total rated output of 1,829 megawatts (MW), up from 271 wind turbines with 1,229 MW in the third quarter of the previous year. Turbines of the Delta4000 series accounted for 1,391 MW or 76 percent of these orders (Q3/2020: 86 percent). Overall, the Nordex Group generated order intake (excluding service business) of 4,610 MW in the first nine months (9M/2020: 3,759 MW), which includes a high proportion of around 80 percent for the Delta4000 series.

In this context, the largest single order in the third quarter came from Australia with the MacIntyre project with 162 turbines of the N163/5.X and a rated output of 923 MW. In addition, Nordex received orders from eleven other European countries. The largest individual markets were Germany, France, Ukraine, Ireland and Poland.

"In addition to the major order from Australia, we again benefitted from our strong market position in Europe. In this context, the good demand for our Delta4000 series resumes continuously on a high level. Especially for the European markets we expect this to continue also supported by our recently presented turbine for the 6 MW+ class, the N163/6.X," says José Luis Blanco, CEO of Nordex Group.

The Nordex Group in profile

The Group has installed over 35 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets and generated revenues of approximately EUR 4.6 billion in 2020. The company currently employs over 8,500 people. The manufacturing network includes plants in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the USA, India and Mexico. The product range focuses on onshore turbines primarily in the 4- to 6.X-MW class, designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited expansion areas and regions with limited grid capacity.

ISIN: DE000A0D6554 WKN: A0D655 Indices: SDAX, TecDAX

