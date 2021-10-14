NEXR Technologies supports International Brands Company as technology partner in digitalization of the product development process

NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) attracts another partner for its AvatarCloud platform. With IB Company KG, NeXR Technologies has entered into an in-depth technology partnership to optimize the product development process in the digitization of apparel.

The objective is to digitize the models created by designers and technical designers for exclusive brands, to adapt the three-dimensional apparel to the avatars provided by NeXR, and at the same time to integrate them into the product development process. NeXR and IB Company KG want to perfect this step together as well as test all necessary parameters for an integrated solution.

Up to now, isolated solutions have existed on the market for the visualization of CAD pattern data, which, by contrast, are not able to map the adaptation of the digitized apparel to an avatar. IB Company KG is now taking a major step towards digitalization. Both partners strive to expand the solution with further functionalities.

"Digitalizing the product development process of our exclusive brands offers enormous potential for its optimization, and we are very pleased to be working with our partner NeXR Technologies SE to realistically evaluate the possibilities of using lifelike avatars in the product development process," says Roland Schuler, Director Technical Product Management at IB Company KG.

Stefan Zsegora, Senior Vice President of NeXR Technologies, commented: "The partnership with IB Company KG once again highlights the range of use cases for Avatar-based applications. The fashion industry solution based on our AvatarCloud platform, NeXR Fashion, is very flexible. With the integration of avatars in the digital product development processes, we are expanding the range of potential solutions for the industry. In addition, with IB Company KG and the integration of our avatars at an early stage in the design of apparel, we are creating the potential to later provide all customers with an even easier virtual try-on of the apparel of the In-House Collection. As already announced in our cooperation with H&MBeyond., we intend to enter the markets with ready-to-use products in the current financial year. With NeXR Fashion, we offer our partners innovative concepts of a new shopping experience for their customers. At the same time, we are helping our partners in their efforts to achieve greater efficiency and sustainability in the production process. Our development partnership with IB Company KG is another important step in this direction."