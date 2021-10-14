checkAd

Adocia’s Partner Tonghua Dongbao Receives Clearance to Start Ultra-Rapid Insulin BioChaperone Lispro Phase 3 Trial to Treat Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes in China

Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 – ADOC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on diabetes treatments and other metabolic diseases with innovative formulations of proteins and peptides, announced today that its partner Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (Shanghai:600867) received clearance from the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to conduct the Phase 3 clinical trial of BioChaperone Lispro, an Ultra-Rapid Insulin for the treatment of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The first patient enrolled in the program will trigger a milestone payment to Adocia.

“We are delighted to enter into the Phase 3 program for one of the two products licensed to Tonghua Dongbao, the domestic insulin leader in China. ”, commented Gerard Soula, President & CEO of Adocia.

Adocia out-licensed BC Lispro to Tonghua Dongbao who is responsible for clinical development, manufacturing, product registration and future commercial operations in China and other Asian territories. The total amount perceived for this agreement could reach $45m (including $10m upfront payment) and double-digit royalties on sales. In parallel, Adocia is looking for other commercial partners in the US and in Europe for BC Lispro.

Dr. Chunsheng Leng, CEO of Tonghua Dongbao said, “This is an exciting time for us. Based on the strong positive Phase 1 clinical trial results in Europe, delivered by our partner Adocia, we have been able to apply for and now receive CDE clearance to initiate this Phase 3 program. These studies will be run in parallel with the ongoing Phase 1 trial and will greatly shorten our clinical study time. We hope that BC Lispro, this new generation insulin product, will bring a great value for people with diabetes in China, plus the rest of the world.”

Previous BC Lispro clinical studies demonstrated improved glycemic control compared to Humalog (Eli Lilly and Company) characterized by less hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia in meal tests. Hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia are responsible for long-term complications associated with diabetes. BC Lispro has demonstrated good tolerance similar to the standard of care, Humalog and Novolog. The primary objective of the Phase 3 program is to demonstrate the non-inferiority of BC Lispro on HbA1c reduction from baseline vs. Humalog ; the secondary objective is superiority of BC Lispro on post-prandial glycemic control.

