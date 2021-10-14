checkAd

Aramis Group Appointment of Stéphane Rougeot as Chief Financial Officer and Arnaud Defrenne as Chief Technology & Information Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021   

PRESS RELEASE

Appointment of Stéphane Rougeot as Chief Financial Officer
and Arnaud Defrenne as Chief Technology & Information Officer

Paris, 14 October 2021 – Aramis Group, a European leader in online used car sales, today announces the appointment of Stéphane Rougeot as Group Chief Financial Officer, as the Group continues to reinforce its management team following a successful IPO. Stéphane Rougeot will take up his position on 14 October 2021 and sit on the Executive Committee. He succeeds Fabrice Farcot, who will take up a new position within the Group. Arnaud Defrenne will also join the Group as Chief Technology & Information Officer.

Nicolas Chartier and Guillaume Paoli, co-founders1 of Aramis Group, said: "We are delighted to welcome Stéphane as our new Group Chief Financial Officer. With 20 years of experience in general and financial management positions, Stéphane will be a real asset to support the development of our company, now listed on the stock exchange. In addition to his financial experience, he brings expertise in the transformation of innovative companies. Arnaud's arrival is also excellent news for Aramis Group, as innovation is at the heart of our business model and is now more than ever a real differentiating factor in our market.”

Stéphane Rougeot, 52, brings 20 years of experience in the transformation of multinational companies. He began his career at Total before joining Thomson Multimedia and later Orange as Director of Strategy for its subsidiary Equant. Stéphane then held various management positions within Orange Business Services before being appointed Group Controller for Orange Group. In 2008, he joined Technicolor as CFO and head of Strategy, before being appointed Deputy CEO. Since 2016, Stéphane was Group CFO of Signify, the world leader in connected LED lighting products, systems and services, where he led several strategic acquisition projects. Stéphane is a graduate of Sciences Po Paris and the University of Paris Dauphine.

Arnaud Defrenne, 50, joins Aramis Group as Chief Technology & Information Officer (CTIO), in charge of the technological orientation and development of the Group's technological platforms. He will support the teams in the development of technologies that improve the user experience for both customers and employees, as well as the efficiency of the company.
Arnaud joins the Group after having contributed to the digital transformation of the L'Oréal group as Director of Marketing Technologies and then that of Solocal as Director of Technologies and member of the Executive Committee. Arnaud has more than 25 years of experience in Technology Management in a number of French companies (Publicis, Netbooster, Liberty Surf...). Arnaud is a graduate of the Ecole Supérieure des Affaires de Grenoble.

About Aramis Group

Aramis Group is a leading European B2C platform to acquire a used car online and brings together four brands: Aramisauto, Cardoen, Clicars and CarSupermarket, in France, Belgium, Spain and the UK respectively. The Group is transforming the used car market and is putting digital technology at the service of customer satisfaction with a fully vertically integrated business model. Including CarSupermarket contribution, in FY2020, Aramis Group had pro forma revenues of c.€1.1 billion, sold 66,000 vehicles B2C, and had 1,400 employees, 60 customer centres and 3 industrial refurbishing sites. The Group's websites recorded 20M visits in Q3 FY2021. Aramis Group is listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94). For more information, visit www.aramis.group.

Press contacts

Brunswick
aramisgroup@brunswickgroup.com
Hugues Boëton: +33 (0) 6 79 99 27 15
Tristan Roquet Montegon: +33 (0) 6 37 00 52 57

1 Since the company's IPO in June 2021, Nicolas Chartier has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company, and Guillaume Paoli Deputy Chief Executive Officer, on a 2-year rotating basis

 

Attachment





