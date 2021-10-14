RoodMicrotec records strong total income growth for the third quarter of 2021

Total income of EUR 3. 6 million in Q3 2021, a year-on year growth of 20%

Outlook for the whole year increased to be in the range of EUR 13.9 million to EUR 14.2 million

Order book significantly increased compared to the beginning of the year





Deventer, October 14, 2021 – RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, today releases its trading update for the third quarter of 2021. The total income for the quarter was EUR 3.6 million, which is 20 % higher than the total income in the third quarter of 2020 (EUR 3.0 million). This growth is driven by an overall strong delivery level, especially in the test operations department. The total income for the first nine months of 2021 was EUR 10.9 million, which is 30 % higher than the total income for the first nine months of 2020 (EUR 8.4 million). The planned shift of an assembly house for supply chain customers is progressing well and the continued deliveries of these products are secured.

“We are very pleased with the high level of total income throughout the year and look forward to the last quarter with a good order book situation and an increased outlook for the whole year”, says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec. “We are continuing our tight control of operational expenses and are pleased to see that the cash position at the end of the third quarter is still very good, which enables us to invest for the future when and where needed.”

Outlook

RoodMicrotec expects the total income in 2021 to be in the range of EUR 13.9 million to EUR 14.2 million. The profit before tax in 2021 is expected to be in the range of 4% to 5% of the total income. The current situation in the world regarding lead-times for wafers and packaging as well as shipment delays may impact the ability to achieve the expected total income. RoodMicrotec is keeping a close eye on the situation and is doing everything possible to mitigate any impact.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and prognoses by the Board of Management as well as on the information currently available to the Company. The statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are hard to evaluate, such as the general economic conditions, interest rates, exchange rates and amendments to statutory laws and regulations. The Board of Management of RoodMicrotec cannot guarantee that its expectations will materialize. Furthermore, RoodMicrotec does not accept any obligation to update the statements made in this press release.