Nordex Q3 Orders Rise to 1,829 MW from 1,229 MW Last Year Autor: PLX AI | 14.10.2021, 07:32 | | 25 0 | 0 14.10.2021, 07:32 | (PLX AI) – Nordex received orders for 389 wind turbines with a total rated output of 1,829 MW, up from 271 wind turbines with 1,229 MW in the third quarter of the previous year.

Turbines of the Delta4000 series accounted for 1,391 MW or 76 percent of these orders (Q3/2020: 86 percent)

Overall, the Nordex Group generated order intake (excluding service business) of 4,610 MW in the first nine months (9M/2020: 3,759 MW), which includes a high proportion of around 80 percent for the Delta4000 series



