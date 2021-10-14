checkAd

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14-Oct-2021 / 07:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD-HOC RELEASE

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE launches bookbuilding for up to €150 million private placement and listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and targets business combination with a European company in the ESG-related technology sector supporting the path to de-carbonization

Luxembourg, October 14, 2021 - GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE (the "Company"), a Luxembourg special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), today announces the start of its private placement of 12,500,000 units (the "Units"), consisting each of one share (a "Public Share") and one half of a warrant (a "Public Warrant"), at a price of €10.00 per Unit for an aggregate of €125 million. The Company reserves the right to offer up to 2,500,000 additional Units subject to market demand (upsize option). The Units will be solely offered to institutional investors. The private placement is expected to end on or before October 15, 2021.

The Company is sponsored by GFJ Holding GmbH & Co. KG (the "Sponsor"), an affiliate of Gisbert Rühl, Florian Fritsch, Josef Brunner, Anna-Katharina Smend, Philipp von Hagen and Harald Mahrer and was established for the purpose of acquiring one operating business in a member state of the European Economic Area or the United Kingdom or Switzerland in the form of a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization or similar transaction (the "Business Combination"). The Company plans to target a company in the ESG-related technology sector supporting the path to de-carbonization. The Company will have 15 months from the date of the admission to trading to consummate a Business Combination. This period may be extended up to two times, in each case by three months, by resolution of the Company's general shareholders' meeting if the Company signs a letter of intent with a potential seller of a target within the initial 15 months. Otherwise, the Company will be liquidated and distribute substantially all of its assets to its shareholders.

Disclaimer

