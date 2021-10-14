checkAd

DGAP-News Delivery Hero acquires hugo's food and grocery delivery verticals and expands its footprint in Central America and the Caribbean

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.10.2021, 08:00  |  10   |   |   

DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Acquisition/Agreement
Delivery Hero acquires hugo's food and grocery delivery verticals and expands its footprint in Central America and the Caribbean

14.10.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Delivery Hero is acquiring hugo's core food delivery and quick commerce verticals in Central America and the Caribbean
  • hugo is a leading food delivery app in Central America with strong presence in the Caribbean countries, operating as a multi-category marketplace for restaurants, grocery delivery, pharmacy delivery and more
  • The acquisition allows Delivery Hero to further strengthen its footprint in Central America as well as expand operations to Jamaica
  • The transaction values hugo based on a run rate GMV of over USD 150 million and multiples in line with Delivery Hero and other precedent transactions

Berlin, 14 October 2021 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero"), the world's leading local delivery platform, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with hugo to acquire the multi-category marketplace's core food delivery and quick commerce business in Central America and the Caribbean. Founded in 2017, hugo is currently active in over 40 cities across six countries: Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica. With more than 800 employees and 1.3 million registered users, the company offers multi-category marketplace services for food delivery, grocery delivery, pharmacy delivery and e-commerce, as well as on-demand and financial services. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2022 and subject to relevant regulatory approvals.

Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, said: "We are thrilled to further expand our strong footprint in Central America. With the acquisition of hugo's food and grocery delivery verticals, we are also giving an extra boost to our quick commerce operations locally. Alejandro and his team have built a successful track record in spotting potential in underserved markets and outperforming global industry peers. Today, we see even more growth and expansion opportunities for hugo, and we are excited to welcome them in our community of entrepreneurs to further push the boundaries of the delivery industry worldwide."

Seite 1 von 4


Delivery Hero Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: IPO: Delivery Hero könnte bei Börsengang insgesamt bis zu eine Milliarde einsammeln
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Delivery Hero acquires hugo's food and grocery delivery verticals and expands its footprint in Central America and the Caribbean DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Acquisition/Agreement Delivery Hero acquires hugo's food and grocery delivery verticals and expands its footprint in Central America and the Caribbean 14.10.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: mic AG: Beabsichtigte faytech-Übernahme weiter auf Kurs - Pyramid Computer GmbH bestätigt ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric and H3 HATS Detail Successes with World's First Industrialized Optical Communications ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Holding(s) in Company
DGAP-News: MagForce AG: MagForce USA, Inc. has Received FDA's Conditions for Approval of the Final Protocol of ...
DGAP-News: STEICO SE: Neue Rekorde bei Umsatz, Ergebnissen und Profitabilität
DGAP-Adhoc: MOBOTIX AG: MOBOTIX veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2020/21
DGAP-News: Mynaric und H3 HATS melden Erfolg mit weltweit erstem industrialisierten optischen ...
DGAP-News: MagForce AG: MagForce USA, Inc. hat von der FDA die Konditionen für Genehmigung des finalen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GESCO AG plant Umwandlung in Europäische Aktiengesellschaft („SE') mit dualistischem ...
[URGENT PRESS RELEASE CHANGE FOR 13 OCT 2021] Press Release | Photon Energy Group Receives ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Lizenzpartner Roche erhält von US-Gesundheitsbehörde FDA den Status Therapiedurchbruch ...
DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE startet Barkapitalerhöhung um bis zu 309.679 neue Aktien (circa 5 % des Grundkapitals)
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap und Viridian werden sich auf der Expo 2020 vorstellen
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Umsetzung des Aktiensplits am 14. Oktober 2021
DGAP-News: flatex next 3.0 verbessert Benutzerfreundlichkeit und Informationszugang auf Deutschlands ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ElringKlinger mit starken vorläufigen Zahlen für das dritte Quartal 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Progress on Worldwide Commercial ...
DGAP-News: CureVac to Shift Focus of COVID-19 Vaccine Development to Second-Generation mRNA Technology
DGAP-News: Tenth buyside transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Europe ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:01 UhrDelivery Hero Buys hugo's Food, Grocery Delivery Verticals in Central America, Caribbean
PLX AI | Analysen
08:00 UhrDGAP-News: Delivery Hero verstärkt seine Präsenz in Zentralamerika und der Karibik durch die Übernahme der Restaurant- und Lebensmittellieferdienste von hugo
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
12.10.21Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Moderate Verluste - Inflationssorgen belasten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
12.10.21Allianz, Münchener Rück, Fresenius, Zalando oder Delivery Hero: Sind diese DAX-Aktien jetzt ein „sicherer Hafen“?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
10.10.21Lufthansa & Delivery Hero: Insiderkäufe! Jetzt folgen?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
08.10.21DGAP-DD: Delivery Hero SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
08.10.21DGAP-DD: Delivery Hero SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
08.10.21DGAP-DD: Delivery Hero SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
08.10.21DGAP-DD: Delivery Hero SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
08.10.21BARCLAYS stuft Delivery Hero auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen