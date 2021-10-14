DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Acquisition/Agreement

Delivery Hero acquires hugo's food and grocery delivery verticals and expands its footprint in Central America and the Caribbean



14.10.2021 / 08:00

Delivery Hero is acquiring hugo's core food delivery and quick commerce verticals in Central America and the Caribbean

hugo is a leading food delivery app in Central America with strong presence in the Caribbean countries, operating as a multi-category marketplace for restaurants, grocery delivery, pharmacy delivery and more

The acquisition allows Delivery Hero to further strengthen its footprint in Central America as well as expand operations to Jamaica

The transaction values hugo based on a run rate GMV of over USD 150 million and multiples in line with Delivery Hero and other precedent transactions Berlin, 14 October 2021 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero"), the world's leading local delivery platform, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with hugo to acquire the multi-category marketplace's core food delivery and quick commerce business in Central America and the Caribbean. Founded in 2017, hugo is currently active in over 40 cities across six countries: Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica. With more than 800 employees and 1.3 million registered users, the company offers multi-category marketplace services for food delivery, grocery delivery, pharmacy delivery and e-commerce, as well as on-demand and financial services. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2022 and subject to relevant regulatory approvals. Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, said: "We are thrilled to further expand our strong footprint in Central America. With the acquisition of hugo's food and grocery delivery verticals, we are also giving an extra boost to our quick commerce operations locally. Alejandro and his team have built a successful track record in spotting potential in underserved markets and outperforming global industry peers. Today, we see even more growth and expansion opportunities for hugo, and we are excited to welcome them in our community of entrepreneurs to further push the boundaries of the delivery industry worldwide." Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4



