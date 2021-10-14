DGAP-News Delivery Hero acquires hugo's food and grocery delivery verticals and expands its footprint in Central America and the Caribbean
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Acquisition/Agreement
Berlin, 14 October 2021 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero"), the world's leading local delivery platform, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with hugo to acquire the multi-category marketplace's core food delivery and quick commerce business in Central America and the Caribbean. Founded in 2017, hugo is currently active in over 40 cities across six countries: Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica. With more than 800 employees and 1.3 million registered users, the company offers multi-category marketplace services for food delivery, grocery delivery, pharmacy delivery and e-commerce, as well as on-demand and financial services. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2022 and subject to relevant regulatory approvals.
Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, said: "We are thrilled to further expand our strong footprint in Central America. With the acquisition of hugo's food and grocery delivery verticals, we are also giving an extra boost to our quick commerce operations locally. Alejandro and his team have built a successful track record in spotting potential in underserved markets and outperforming global industry peers. Today, we see even more growth and expansion opportunities for hugo, and we are excited to welcome them in our community of entrepreneurs to further push the boundaries of the delivery industry worldwide."
