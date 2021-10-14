Q3 2021 Production Report

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine (the "Mine" or "Moma") in northern Mozambique, is pleased to provide a trading update for the quarter ending 30 September 2021 (“Q3 2021”).

Statement from Michael Carvill, Managing Director:

“Q3 2021 represents the first quarter of ilmenite production at nameplate capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per annum, an 87% increase on the production achieved in Q3 2020. Despite expected lower grades in Q4, we remain confident in the outlook for 2021 annual production and re-iterate our guidance of 1.1-1.2 million tonnes of ilmenite.

Whilst we continue to remain vigilant against the threats posed by COVID-19, I am pleased to report that over 90% of our employees have now received two doses of vaccine. I’m also delighted to report that this quarter’s record production was achieved with no Lost Time Injuries (LTIs) and, in the past few days, we’ve achieved a new company record of 5 million man hours worked without an LTI.

Market conditions for all products remained strong in Q3 2021 with pricing strengthening quarter on quarter, a robust order book in place and positive outlook across markets.”

Q3 2021 overview

Improved Lost time injury frequency rate (“LTIFR”) of 0.08 per 200,000 hours worked to 30 September 2021 (30 September 2020: 0.29), zero lost time injuries recorded during the quarter

More than 90% of Mine employees have now received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Heavy Mineral Concentrate (“HMC”) production of 413,400 tonnes in Q3 2021, a 60% increase compared to Q3 2020, in line with expectations

Ilmenite production of 314,400 tonnes in Q3 2021, an 87% increase compared to Q3 2020, the first full quarter’s production at nameplate capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per annum of ilmenite, setting a new record

Primary zircon production of 15,700 tonnes, representing a 44% increase compared to Q3 2020, benefitting from increased HMC production

Total shipments of finished products of 322,600 tonnes, a 173% increase compared to Q3 2020

Guidance for 2021 reiterated at 1.1-1.2 million tonnes of ilmenite, plus associated by-prodcuts

Demand for Kenmare’s products remained robust in Q3 2021, supporting strong sales volumes and further price increases

Operations update