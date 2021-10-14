checkAd

Scatec partners with Fertiglobe and the Sovereign Fund of Egypt to develop green hydrogen as feedstock for ammonia production in Egypt

Oslo, 14 October, 2021: Scatec has entered into an agreement with Fertiglobe plc, a leading ammonia producer jointly owned by OCI N.V. and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE), to jointly develop a 50-100MW green hydrogen facility as feedstock for green ammonia production.

Scatec will build, operate and majority own the facility and a long-term off-take agreement will be entered into with Fertiglobe’s subsidiary EBIC. The facility will be located near EBIC in Ain Sokhna and is the first step towards developing a green hydrogen hub in Egypt.

“We are proud to establish a strong partnership with Fertiglobe and the Sovereign Fund of Egypt to move the green agenda forward in Egypt. The development of this green hydrogen project builds on our long experience in project development, financing, and delivery of renewable energy projects in emerging markets. New business models and innovation have been at the core of Scatec since our inception, and we see green hydrogen as a natural part of our strategy and the renewable ecosystem in the years to come,“ says CEO Raymond Carlsen.

This new partnership forms part of Scatec’s strategic initiative, “Power to X”, with the objective of enabling and realising industrial projects that contribute to reducing the carbon emissions through the provision of competitive renewable energy. The ambition is to develop long term partnerships where Scatec can capitalise on its expertise in renewable project development in high growth markets globally. Renewable technology, long term off-take contracts, equity co-investments and project financing from multilateral finance institutions represent key elements of this strategy.

Ahmed El-Hoshy, CEO of OCI N.V., commented: “We are pleased to partner with Scatec, a leader in the global renewables market and Egypt’s largest renewable power developer. Together we will deploy world-leading technology to ramp up our green ammonia production profile and further expand our low-carbon portfolio. Fertiglobe is increasingly becoming an ideal springboard to capture the huge growth opportunities offered by the hydrogen economy. The participation of the Sovereign Fund of Egypt underlines Egypt’s commitment to become a global leader in the renewables space.”

