Update on third quarter 2021 financial results and audiocast details for 29 October 2021

Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) will publish its financial report for the third quarter 2021 on Friday, 29 October 2021. For the third quarter 2021, Lundin Energy will expense pre-tax exploration and appraisal costs of approximately MUSD 38 and recognise a net foreign exchange loss of approximately MUSD 97.

Exploration and appraisal costs
It is the Company’s policy to capitalize costs associated with its exploration and appraisal activities and if it is determined that a commercial discovery has not been achieved, the associated costs are charged to the income statement. For the third quarter of 2021, Lundin Energy will incur a pre-tax charge to the income statement of MUSD 38 relating to exploration and appraisal costs. These costs will be offset by a tax credit of approximately MUSD 30. The costs are mainly related to the Merckx well in PL981, the second Iving appraisal well in PL820S and relinquished licences.

Foreign exchange loss
Lundin Energy will recognise a net foreign exchange loss of approximately MUSD 97 for the third quarter of 2021. Both the Norwegian Krone and the Euro weakened against the US Dollar by approximately three percent during the third quarter of 2021. The foreign exchange loss is largely non-cash and mainly relates to the revaluation of loan balances at the prevailing exchange rates at the balance sheet date.

Change in under/overlift balances
Lundin Energy recognises income based on its sold volume (sales method). Consequently, changes in inventory and under/overlift balances are reported as an adjustment to cost, valued at production cost, including depletion. During the third quarter of 2021, Lundin Energy was overlifted by 7.6 Mboepd.

Revenue from crude oil sales from third parties
Lundin Energy markets its own crude oil production and at times markets crude oil from third parties. For the third quarter 2021, revenue from the sale of crude oil from third parties amounted to MUSD 119.8 offset by the purchase of crude oil from third parties of MUSD 118.8, resulting in a gross profit of MUSD 1.0.

Release of report and audiocast on 29 October 2021
Lundin Energy’s financial report for the third quarter 2021 will be published on Friday 29 October at 07:30 CEST, followed by a live audiocast at 14:00 CEST where Nick Walker, President and CEO, and Teitur Poulsen, CFO, will be commenting on the report and the latest developments in Lundin Energy.

