Delivery Hero Buys hugo's Food, Grocery Delivery Verticals in Central America, Caribbean Autor: PLX AI | 14.10.2021, 08:01

(PLX AI) – Delivery Hero acquires hugo's food and grocery delivery verticals and expands its footprint in Central America and the Caribbean.

hugo is a leading food delivery app in Central America with strong presence in the Caribbean countries, operating as a multi-category marketplace for restaurants, grocery delivery, pharmacy delivery and more

The acquisition allows Delivery Hero to further strengthen its footprint in Central America as well as expand operations to Jamaica

The transaction values hugo based on a run rate GMV of over USD 150 million and multiples in line with Delivery Hero and other precedent transactions



