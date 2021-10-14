checkAd

DGAP-News Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Leifheit AG sees business development burdened by global impact of the pandemic

14.10.2021 / 08:14
Leifheit AG sees business development burdened by global impact of the pandemic

  • Group turnover in 9M 2021 increased on a preliminary basis by around 12% to EUR 226 million
  • Business activities in Q3 2021 affected by distortions in global supply chains
  • Scaling Up Success growth strategy will continue to be consistently implemented
  • Forecast 2021: Earnings forecast (EBIT) adjusted to EUR 15 to 20 million;
    Group turnover increase of at least 5% year-on-year expected unchanged

Nassau, 14 October 2021 - Based on preliminary calculations, Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506), one of the leading brand suppliers of household products in Europe, has achieved a Group turnover of EUR 226 million in the first nine months of business year 2021(Q1-Q3 2020: EUR 201.9 million). This corresponds to an increase of 11.9% compared to the previous year's figure. In the third quarter of 2021, the Group achieved a turnover of EUR 69.7 million (Q3 2020: EUR 71.6 million).

At the same time, according to preliminary calculations, Leifheit increased Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to EUR 16.6 million (Q1-Q3 2020: EUR 15.4 million) in the first nine months of 2021, an increase of around 8% above the comparable previous year figure of EUR 15.4 million.

EBIT in the third quarter stood at EUR 3.0 million (Q3 2020: EUR 6.6 million). In addition to an extraordinarily strong prior-year quarter, among other things due to Corona, further increases in raw material prices in the last few weeks, the low availability of cargo space and the associated cost increases and delivery bottlenecks influenced business development in the third quarter. The distortions in global supply chains will remain a challenge for the coming months. At the same time, necessary sales price increases can only be passed on to the market with a time lag and thus only have a partial effect in the current financial year.

